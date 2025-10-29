Howdy folks

Been looking extensively and not got anywhere so thought I'd ask here.

Have a Palemko cabin which is used for storage of bikes and stuff. Has a mortice lock - poor quality and bolt is not fully seperated from handle catch - so bought a new smart lock. Lock was a mortice style one as it slots in to the existing slot but I now need to sort out the strike side of the lock.

The supplied strike is your classic double strike with a lip as this would be needed on a normal door but as this door is rebated, I need a strike that I can rebate that also does not have a lip and can sit fully flush with the door edge.

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/sylvan-rebate-kit-for-3-lever-lock-chrome-plated_p0539673 is a close match and fits both the latch and bolt fine but it has a lip which means the door with the lock can't close.

I can obviously cut the lip off but I'd rather get a clean version if anyone knows of one? This is probably the closest looking one but is only single rather than double https://eshop.assaabloyopeningsolutions.nz/3571-series-mortice-lock-rebate-kit-for-3571-deadlocks-3571-2902pc-6269ab85d8bde

So does anyone know of a strike plate that looks like the Sylvan one but doesn't have a lip?

Chris