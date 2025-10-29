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ForumsHome Workshop DIYStrike plate for ourward opening french doors that covers the opening - Mortice Lock setup
Benoire

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#323124 29-Oct-2025 11:06
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Howdy folks

 

Been looking extensively and not got anywhere so thought I'd ask here.

 

Have a Palemko cabin which is used for storage of bikes and stuff.  Has a mortice lock - poor quality and bolt is not fully seperated from handle catch - so bought a new smart lock.  Lock was a mortice style one as it slots in to the existing slot but I now need to sort out the strike side of the lock.

 

The supplied strike is your classic double strike with a lip as this would be needed on a normal door but as this door is rebated, I need a strike that I can rebate that also does not have a lip and can sit fully flush with the door edge.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/sylvan-rebate-kit-for-3-lever-lock-chrome-plated_p0539673 is a close match and fits both the latch and bolt fine but it has a lip which means the door with the lock can't close.

 

I can obviously cut the lip off but I'd rather get a clean version if anyone knows of one? This is probably the closest looking one but is only single rather than double https://eshop.assaabloyopeningsolutions.nz/3571-series-mortice-lock-rebate-kit-for-3571-deadlocks-3571-2902pc-6269ab85d8bde 

 

So does anyone know of a strike plate that looks like the Sylvan one but doesn't have a lip? 

 

Chris

 

 

 

 

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mdf

mdf
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  #3428757 29-Oct-2025 11:42
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Like this? https://keyless.co.nz/products/yale-aluminium-french-door-strike-plate-for-yale-3109-4109 

 

I've got the Yale mortice lock though so may or may not match your one.



Benoire

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  #3428762 29-Oct-2025 11:53
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mdf:

 

Like this? https://keyless.co.nz/products/yale-aluminium-french-door-strike-plate-for-yale-3109-4109 

 

I've got the Yale mortice lock though so may or may not match your one.

 

 

yeah, thats flat without the standard lip but I'm also needing the rebate part which is the bit of metal that is rebated in to the door frame that the striker catches otherwise it would be catching on the wood frame of the door.. like this one Yale reverse angle strike plate

Bung
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  #3428775 29-Oct-2025 12:40
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If you do have to resort to cutting one try to start with a stainless version. Harder to cut but you won't get a bare steel edge to go rusty.



Benoire

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  #3428778 29-Oct-2025 12:41
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Bung:

 

If you do have to resort to cutting one try to start with a stainless version. Harder to cut but you won't get a bare steel edge to go rusty.

 

 

Thanks, it looks like I may be heading down this route!  I'm not opposed to it, but would rather find one that requires as little adaptation as possible!

Benoire

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  #3428794 29-Oct-2025 13:28
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Now looking at an alternative option.  I have enough depth to shift and fully rebate rathen than just use  flat plate installed at the current depth and that opens up the opportunity for other approaches - have seen the Windsor 1107 3-Lever Lock with the 1109 rebate kit and that lock looks similar to the one I got, just finding out tech details as if it has the same dimensions, or close enough, then the rebate will also work.

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