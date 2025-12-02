hi all, just doing up my living room in my 50's built house and would like to update the light switches and power plugs in that room to something more modern, preferably with stainless or brushed silver finish.

there are going to be two large pendant lights in the room and id like to have a minimal switch/dimmer setup for both.

im sure ive seen a dimmer setup where it is just one button for each light, a single press turns the light on and off and a long press activates the dimmer up/down.

does anyone know what brand/make/model these are? (or even if they exist lol)

i have an ideal electrical account and will use a sparky to fit it all, but id like to choose and source the gear so it is ready for him to install.