So, i want to try get some network cabling done to my house, so i can get some stable connection to the other side of the house. Are there any people that anyone here can recommend that i could potentially use (ideally not crazy expensive)? I think more i think about it, it maybe not as simple to DIY, so would be good to atleast get someones oppinion on it - someone who has done this sort of thing before.

If i were to do it DIY, could someone help me prep to see what i would need. Whats the best place to buy ethernet cables? I would need to drill through some concrete blocks, what tools would i need? Some parts of the cable needs to go outside, what would i need to do for that? What about the cable endpoints, do i need to get some ethernet female endpoints or some wall port type of thing?

Additionally i would like to wire up some cabling for doorbell, and security cameras. But i suppose thats likely more complicated.

Any recommended people that could do this sort of thing would be appreciated. And any source of information and what tools i may need for DIY is also appreciated!