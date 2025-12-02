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ForumsHome Workshop DIYNetwork and camera wiring - looking for recommendations and suggestions
neon

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#323438 2-Dec-2025 17:48
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So, i want to try get some network cabling done to my house, so i can get some stable connection to the other side of the house. Are there any people that anyone here can recommend that i could potentially use (ideally not crazy expensive)? I think more i think about it, it maybe not as simple to DIY, so would be good to atleast get someones oppinion on it - someone who has done this sort of thing before.

 

 

 

If i were to do it DIY, could someone help me prep to see what i would need. Whats the best place to buy ethernet cables? I would need to drill through some concrete blocks, what tools would i need? Some parts of the cable needs to go outside, what would i need to do for that? What about the cable endpoints, do i need to get some ethernet female endpoints or some wall port type of thing?

 

 

 

Additionally i would like to wire up some cabling for doorbell, and security cameras. But i suppose thats likely more complicated. 

 

 

 

Any recommended people that could do this sort of thing would be appreciated. And any source of information and what tools i may need for DIY is also appreciated!

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mentalinc
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  #3439573 2-Dec-2025 18:02
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Where are you located?

 

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neon

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  #3439585 2-Dec-2025 19:18
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mentalinc:

 

Where are you located?

 

@coffeebaron

 

 

 

 

Oh oops, North Shore, Auckland! 

cddt
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  #3439672 3-Dec-2025 06:49
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neon:

 

Additionally i would like to wire up some cabling for doorbell, and security cameras. But i suppose thats likely more complicated. 

 

 

How complex this is depends entirely on the house, how it was built, what materials and design, layout, where you want to the cables to go, etc. 




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nztim
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  #3439726 3-Dec-2025 10:24
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Vaughan and Datacable (www.datacable.co.nz) they are amazing, it won't be dirt cheap but you won't have a half assed electricians' job that will fail in a few years




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coffeebaron
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  #3439758 3-Dec-2025 12:37
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neon:

 

mentalinc:

 

Where are you located?

 

@coffeebaron

 

 

 

 

Oh oops, North Shore, Auckland! 

 

 

If you wanted some guided DIY, I could potentially help with advice, cable termination etc. It wouldn't be this side of Christmas though, so maybe an Auckland based contact would be better.




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