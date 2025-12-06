Hi team,
Wife and I are thinking about an infrared sauna. Does anyone have any experience with these, good or bad?
https://alpinespas.co.nz/saunas/infrared/oslo-1-2-person-indoor-infrared-sauna-gen2
Any feedback much appreciated.
Thank you
Hi team,
Wife and I are thinking about an infrared sauna. Does anyone have any experience with these, good or bad?
https://alpinespas.co.nz/saunas/infrared/oslo-1-2-person-indoor-infrared-sauna-gen2
Any feedback much appreciated.
Thank you
Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS x86_64
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