I have long said I think single-hose portable air conditioners should be illegal and only dual hose models should be sold in NZ.

The local Delonghi distributor I believe imported a dual hose portable air conditioner about 15 years ago for about 2 months and then discontinued it while only continuing with single-hose models.

And so I have been long waiting for dual hose models to re-appear in the new zealand appliance market.

It appears the Jaycar portable air conditioner model GH1574 is indeed a dual hose model.



Just had to tell someone.