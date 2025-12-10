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ForumsHome Workshop DIYTapware Chrome Surface Bubbling in newish home
mattwnz

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#323508 10-Dec-2025 00:51
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I have two bathrooms that were built about three years ago in a new home. All of the tapware was chosen from the same brand and design so everything would match...shower mixers, basin mixers, and bath mixers and spouts.

 

Recently, I noticed that the chrome on the basin mixers had started to develop small bubbles in the surface. It looks like a manufacturing defect in the chroming. I contacted the manufacturer, as the builder/company who sold me the house and purchased the tapware has moved out of the area and is no longer responsive.

 

The manufacturer has now agreed to replace the basin mixers under the warranty (its 25 years) or a refund, but they have told me that this model is no longer available. I did think that they were supposed to retain spare parts under the CGA.  They offered an alternative, but the replacement looks noticeably different from the original design, which is distinctive. Obviously, people choose matching tapware so it all looks the same in a bathroom, so a visibly different mixer would stand out.

 

It also appears according to their warranty, that they will not cover the plumbing costs...even though my understanding is that switching them over should still be covered under the Consumer Guarantees Act which does apply.

 

What are peoples opinions on would be considered reasonable in this situation? My understanding is that I should be put back into a similar position I would have been in if the products weren't defective. If they cannot supply a matching or similar mixer, would it be reasonable to expect all the mixers to be replaced with a current model so they all match? I’m also concerned that the other existing fittings could develop the same fault in future, leaving me with a collection of mismatched tapware, which would be solved if all got replaced.

 

TIA

 

TLDR: Basin mixers in my 3-year-old home developed chrome bubbling. Manufacturer agreed to replace them or refund the cost, but the model is discontinued, and the replacement they offer doesn’t match the rest of my tapware. They also don't appear to be wanting to cover plumbing costs. Under the CGA, is it reasonable to expect matching replacements for all mixers or similar remedy?

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Bung
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  #3442210 10-Dec-2025 05:37
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Was this a house you had built or one that was already built? The tap maker may not have any CGA obligations to you.



Goosey
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  #3442215 10-Dec-2025 06:27
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If you are the original owner, did you get a master builders gurantee? Or was this transferred to you?

 

you could use that to maybe get this resolved…. 

mattwnz

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  #3442319 10-Dec-2025 12:54
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Bung:

 

Was this a house you had built or one that was already built? The tap maker may not have any CGA obligations to you.

 

 

 

 

it was a new house that was sold to me by the builder who built it to sell. It was specifically advertised as a new home etc when being sold through an agent. New builds have 10 years of implied warranties under the building act and products and services are covered under the CGA. 



mattwnz

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  #3442322 10-Dec-2025 13:00
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Goosey:

 

If you are the original owner, did you get a master builders gurantee? Or was this transferred to you?

 

you could use that to maybe get this resolved…. 

 

 

 

 

As above. There was no seperate warranty but I don’t think such a guarantee provides any benefit over the building act  and CGA for this sort of thing. After 2 years it appears it is mainly for structural defects or if the builder fails to complete the work. This is obviously not structural. 

timmmay
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  #3442333 10-Dec-2025 13:19
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That sucks. Sounds like you'll best accept their offer of replacement with closest match, I know I probably wouldn't notice the difference after a while. Alternately at your cost you can replace all the tapware but that'd be expensive.

 

I know Methven do a long warranty and also cover plumbing costs as we had to use their warranty not long ago.

mattwnz

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  #3442343 10-Dec-2025 13:40
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timmmay:

 

That sucks. Sounds like you'll best accept their offer of replacement with closest match, I know I probably wouldn't notice the difference after a while. Alternately at your cost you can replace all the tapware but that'd be expensive.

 

I know Methven do a long warranty and also cover plumbing costs as we had to use their warranty not long ago.

 

 

 

 

Yeah. It possibly shows how little protection people have when buying a new home with this sort of thing, even if they have one of these guarantees. It is a very good reason to buy products like this yourself rather than a tradie buying them. Even though the CGA does also apply to the manufacturer. i had another look at the guarantee and it doesn’t say it excludes plumbing costs, it just doesn’t mention them. But it does say that nothing in the guarantee excludes the rights under the CGA. I will have to see what other options they come up with. Otherwise I may persue the builder.  

 
 
 
 

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Kookoo
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  #3442422 10-Dec-2025 15:51
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mattwnz:

 

I have two bathrooms that were built about three years ago in a new home. All of the tapware was chosen from the same brand and design so everything would match...shower mixers, basin mixers, and bath mixers and spouts.

 

Recently, I noticed that the chrome on the basin mixers had started to develop small bubbles in the surface. It looks like a manufacturing defect in the chroming. I contacted the manufacturer, as the builder/company who sold me the house and purchased the tapware has moved out of the area and is no longer responsive.

 

The manufacturer has now agreed to replace the basin mixers under the warranty (its 25 years) or a refund, but they have told me that this model is no longer available. I did think that they were supposed to retain spare parts under the CGA.  They offered an alternative, but the replacement looks noticeably different from the original design, which is distinctive. Obviously, people choose matching tapware so it all looks the same in a bathroom, so a visibly different mixer would stand out.

 

It also appears according to their warranty, that they will not cover the plumbing costs...even though my understanding is that switching them over should still be covered under the Consumer Guarantees Act which does apply.

 

What are peoples opinions on would be considered reasonable in this situation? My understanding is that I should be put back into a similar position I would have been in if the products weren't defective. If they cannot supply a matching or similar mixer, would it be reasonable to expect all the mixers to be replaced with a current model so they all match? I’m also concerned that the other existing fittings could develop the same fault in future, leaving me with a collection of mismatched tapware, which would be solved if all got replaced.

 

TIA

 

TLDR: Basin mixers in my 3-year-old home developed chrome bubbling. Manufacturer agreed to replace them or refund the cost, but the model is discontinued, and the replacement they offer doesn’t match the rest of my tapware. They also don't appear to be wanting to cover plumbing costs. Under the CGA, is it reasonable to expect matching replacements for all mixers or similar remedy?

 

 

Had a similar issue a few years ago - same resolution from the manufacturer, they supplied the new tap but wouldn't cover plumbing costs. I just went along with it.




Hello, Ground!

Handle9
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  #3442429 10-Dec-2025 16:55
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The plumbing costs are straight forward. They should be covered by the manufacturer and if you push hard enough they’ll cover it. It’s a straightforward interpretation of the act and a direct loss. 

 

Replacing the other taps you’ll likely be SOL. It would be very hard to claim that you are entitled to have those replaced. 

 

The manufacturer is required to have spare parts available but a reasonable person (the CGA extensively uses the reasonable person test) would accept that would be for things like cartridges and hoses. Keeping entire taps as spare parts would be fairly unusual. 

mattwnz

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  #3442432 10-Dec-2025 16:59
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Thanks, yes I think I agree with you.

Ragnor
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  #3442926 12-Dec-2025 02:39
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What brand is the tapware?

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