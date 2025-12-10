I have two bathrooms that were built about three years ago in a new home. All of the tapware was chosen from the same brand and design so everything would match...shower mixers, basin mixers, and bath mixers and spouts.

Recently, I noticed that the chrome on the basin mixers had started to develop small bubbles in the surface. It looks like a manufacturing defect in the chroming. I contacted the manufacturer, as the builder/company who sold me the house and purchased the tapware has moved out of the area and is no longer responsive.

The manufacturer has now agreed to replace the basin mixers under the warranty (its 25 years) or a refund, but they have told me that this model is no longer available. I did think that they were supposed to retain spare parts under the CGA. They offered an alternative, but the replacement looks noticeably different from the original design, which is distinctive. Obviously, people choose matching tapware so it all looks the same in a bathroom, so a visibly different mixer would stand out.

It also appears according to their warranty, that they will not cover the plumbing costs...even though my understanding is that switching them over should still be covered under the Consumer Guarantees Act which does apply.

What are peoples opinions on would be considered reasonable in this situation? My understanding is that I should be put back into a similar position I would have been in if the products weren't defective. If they cannot supply a matching or similar mixer, would it be reasonable to expect all the mixers to be replaced with a current model so they all match? I’m also concerned that the other existing fittings could develop the same fault in future, leaving me with a collection of mismatched tapware, which would be solved if all got replaced.

TIA

TLDR: Basin mixers in my 3-year-old home developed chrome bubbling. Manufacturer agreed to replace them or refund the cost, but the model is discontinued, and the replacement they offer doesn’t match the rest of my tapware. They also don't appear to be wanting to cover plumbing costs. Under the CGA, is it reasonable to expect matching replacements for all mixers or similar remedy?