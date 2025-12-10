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mkissin

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#323513 10-Dec-2025 13:23
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We've got a home that doesn't really work for us anymore and renovations were going to be incredibly expensive so are looking at a knock-down rebuild option. More money, of course, but also a better result.

 

I've engaged with a moderately large off-the-plans builder as a starting point as they offered a high degree of customization even when starting from an existing plan (I won't name them at this point).

 

They offer a whole bunch of standard things for the build, but most of the detail is somewhat vague until you sign the build contract, which I don't want to do until I'm happy with everything.

 

We've made significant variations to the standard plan we started from, but I'm pretty detail-oriented so I was hoping to say something along the lines of...I have a maximum budget and would like to get the best house I can for that money, so make tradeoffs in design and spec in "real time" to maximise the quality for our purposes. That process doesn't really seem possible given the way they work, because there's a sales guy between me and all of their internal people (drafting, QS, etc.). So all I can really do is ask for modifications and of course they'll just say yes and do it, with results back in about a week.

 

Is what I am wanting simply not feasible with an off-the-plans supplier? I went that direction because it seemed easier to start with an initial idea, but I may have hamstrung myself.

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mattwnz
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  #3442355 10-Dec-2025 14:25
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Are you dealing with a franchise building company? If so that may not be the right fit for you. Also if things aren’t specified and they are just offering PC sums, then that is where upselling often occurs as often the standard fittings are not what people want. You want to avoid any variations once the contract is signed and the build starts and most will end up in cost changes. I found when getting a quote from a franchise builder on a project, it was the least adaptable and most expensive, and they didn't allow you to buy things yourself. Not all will be the same, but that is just my experience of one.



Kim587
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  #3442357 10-Dec-2025 14:34
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I've built a couple of times. First tip - don't automatically be impressed by a builder just because they offer to customise a plan. They all do this, why wouldn't they? Second tip - don't assume that a big volume builder is going to be cheaper just because of their 'economy of scale'. Some of those savings will be eaten up by the franchise fees the local franchisee has to pay head office. Plus while I didn't 100% confirm this with my builder I got the impression they had formed an alliance with other independent builders to do bulk purchases to help compete on price. 

 

Both times I used a small husband & wife type company. So I was working with the owners of the company from the outset, they were willing to make unlimited changes to the floorplan with updated pricing each time, along with prices for any upgrades I was interested in so that I could review and choose which ones to builder into the tender. The pricing was always a fully detailed tender and specification document as well so everything was transparent. They were also happy for me to visit their suppliers to see the products in person as well. It wasn't exactly real time because it took them time to price everything up particularly structural changes but overall it sounds more like the experience I think you were expecting - which shouldn't be too much to hope for. 

mkissin

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  #3442419 10-Dec-2025 15:42
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mattwnz:

 

Are you dealing with a franchise building company? If so that may not be the right fit for you. Also if things aren’t specified and they are just offering PC sums, then that is where upselling often occurs as often the standard fittings are not what people want. You want to avoid any variations once the contract is signed and the build starts and most will end up in cost changes. I found when getting a quote from a franchise builder on a project, it was the least adaptable and most expensive, and they didn't allow you to buy things yourself. Not all will be the same, but that is just my experience of one.

 

 

Yes it's a franchise company.

 

They made the initial parts sound like they would align with what I wanted but then it became clear that all they wanted was for me to sign the contract with (in my mind) a not-complete design and then deal with everything I was actually interested in as a variation. This is not at all what I'm after.

 

Sounds like it's just a poor fit for what I wanted, which is fine. Better to find out now!



Handle9
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  #3442433 10-Dec-2025 17:03
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Doing “real time” changes really isn’t easy as the builder will have to go and price your changes from their suppliers. It sounds like you need either to work with an architect or a smaller design and build contractor who can sit with you and work on the design while explaining general cost implications of the changes you want. 

 

Take your time with this phase and don’t sign any contracts without getting them reviewed and explained by your lawyer. Get as much as you can priced as a fixed price rather than PC sums. The more work you do on the design and spec the faster and easier the job will go. Don’t be afraid to spend a bit of money and time now to get this right and get good advice. It’ll save you a lot of money at the back end. 

Handle9
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  #3442435 10-Dec-2025 17:07
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Also if it’s not working for you now with a contractor save everyone the heartache and walk away. If you’re not contracted you don’t owe them anything. They’ll be disappointed but it’s a cost of sale for them and not every opportunity becomes a sale. 

 

Just gently but firmly explain your reasoning and move on. 

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