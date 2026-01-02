Hy brains trust.
I have some display shelves that were custom built quite a few years back. Can't find an off the shelf product that meets the dimensions needed.
Think for displaying a collection like lego. They have a white glued/stick on layer. Think bunnings/warehouse shelving.
Through moves and life the white coated layer has become chipped and in some cases is peeling away.
I have tried
- Re-glueing with some success, but as different areas start peeling keeps neeting to be done.
- Touching up with nailpolish/enamel. Not bad from far away but bad close. It's a collection so does get looked at up close.
- Painting on top of the coating but it doesn't hold and flakes off. Can't fill chips either so doesnt look great.
- Tried peeling off the layer but turns out to be catastrophically destructive.
Are these shelves a write off now?