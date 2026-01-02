Hy brains trust.

I have some display shelves that were custom built quite a few years back. Can't find an off the shelf product that meets the dimensions needed.

Think for displaying a collection like lego. They have a white glued/stick on layer. Think bunnings/warehouse shelving.

Through moves and life the white coated layer has become chipped and in some cases is peeling away.

I have tried

Re-glueing with some success, but as different areas start peeling keeps neeting to be done.

Touching up with nailpolish/enamel. Not bad from far away but bad close. It's a collection so does get looked at up close.

Painting on top of the coating but it doesn't hold and flakes off. Can't fill chips either so doesnt look great.

Tried peeling off the layer but turns out to be catastrophically destructive.

Are these shelves a write off now?