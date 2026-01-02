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ForumsHome Workshop DIYWhite coated shelving peeling - what to do?
CokemonZ

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#323681 2-Jan-2026 08:44
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Hy brains trust.

 

I have some display shelves that were custom built quite a few years back. Can't find an off the shelf product that meets the dimensions needed.

 

Think for displaying a collection like lego. They have a white glued/stick on layer. Think bunnings/warehouse shelving.

 

Through moves and life the white coated layer has become chipped and in some cases is peeling away.

 

I have tried

 

  • Re-glueing with some success, but as different areas start peeling keeps neeting to be done.
  • Touching up with nailpolish/enamel. Not bad from far away but bad close. It's a collection so does get looked at up close.
  • Painting on top of the coating but it doesn't hold and flakes off. Can't fill chips either so doesnt look great.
  • Tried peeling off the layer but turns out to be catastrophically destructive.

Are these shelves a write off now? 

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SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3448871 2-Jan-2026 08:47
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Can you post some photos and/or give us more information on how the product is constructed? E.g. Wire, metal, wood.

 

Regardless of what the coating is, it is likely either an issue with adhesion or a problem with the underlying material (e.g. rust) that is causing the coating to come off.



CokemonZ

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  #3448877 2-Jan-2026 09:39
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The shelves are a manufactured wood product - MDF? and the coating is like a plastic sheet.

 

Here is a couple of photos (of a different set of shelves holding lego, but the same style product)

 

 

 

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3448880 2-Jan-2026 10:08
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CokemonZ:

 

The shelves are a manufactured wood product - MDF? and the coating is like a plastic sheet.

 

Here is a couple of photos (of a different set of shelves holding lego, but the same style product)

 

 

It's either MDF or particle board with a melamine coating. The plastic edging is added after the board is cut and the edges trimmed using a tool.

 

The board now being thicker than the edging in the corner suggests moisture damage, as does the rust visible on the support bracket. The melamine surface is water resistant, but moisture can get in around the edges and cause expansion as seen here.

 

If there is an underlying dampness issue, the same thing would happen with any replacements, so I would look to fix that before replacing the shelves, ideally with solid wood or a water resistant MDF.

 

You may also be able to replace the edging and re-trim it to be flush with the expanded sheet, but you'll never get the panel back to its original dimensions.



Goosey
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  #3448885 2-Jan-2026 10:19
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As above, but to find a new one you could approach a kitchen manufacturer for a one off…

 

or better still look for a joiner who can re laminate.

 

 

 

you still need to figure out what’s causing the dampness…. Is it from rising damp or just humidity?

 

or is it from regular cleaning using more an overly sample cloth or spraying on a cleaner?

 

 

 

 

 

 

gbwelly
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  #3448887 2-Jan-2026 10:22
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Without seeing a wider view of their construction, you may be able to simply buy replacements and drop them onto the existing brackets

 

Last time I bought a few I was surprised how reasonably priced. 

 

I got this brand







mdooher
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  #3448903 2-Jan-2026 11:38
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those look like the low quality chipboard shelves, Any joinery shop will make you a new set out of white melamine sheet (MDF core) quick as a flash




Matthew

 
 
 
 

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mattwnz
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  #3448984 2-Jan-2026 14:26
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Why is the shelf bracket rusting? Looks like the issue could be moisture in the room, not an issue with the shelves, as most will do this when subjected to moisture

lxsw20
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  #3448985 2-Jan-2026 14:29
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Agreed, they are swelling from moisture by the looks, the rust on the bracket is a giveaway. Try a dehumidifier in that room. 

CokemonZ

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  #3449074 2-Jan-2026 18:03
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I will post actual photos on Monday.

 

These are not the actual shelves but similar style.

 

This room is a spare room in a 70s house that is not well sealed.

 

Inside has the same humidity as outside in Auckland.

mattwnz
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  #3449105 2-Jan-2026 22:39
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CokemonZ:

 

I will post actual photos on Monday.

 

These are not the actual shelves but similar style.

 

This room is a spare room in a 70s house that is not well sealed.

 

Inside has the same humidity as outside in Auckland.

 

 

 

 

If the humidity inside is the same as outside, then this problem is likely to happen, as this material is designed for interior conditions. You may be need too look for something that of designed to be used in bathrooms or for exterior use

gzt

gzt
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  #3449106 2-Jan-2026 22:59
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CokemonZ: I have some display shelves that were custom built quite a few years back. Can't find an off the shelf product that meets the dimensions needed.

What are the dimensions needed?

Are the brackets similar?

 
 
 
 

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esawers
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  #3449130 3-Jan-2026 09:27
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You can buy melamine edging for about $6 at Bunnings 

 

iron off the old stuff then iron on the new, recently tidied up a rental kitchen and used it. 

Jase2985
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  #3449133 3-Jan-2026 09:44
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@esawers:

 

You can buy melamine edging for about $6 at Bunnings 

 

iron off the old stuff then iron on the new, recently tidied up a rental kitchen and used it. 

 

 

If its pealing because the underlying substrate is moist, do you really think that's the best idea?

sqishy
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  #3449153 3-Jan-2026 11:41
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Maybe just recover the shelves with 3D Carbon Fiber Vinyl Film/Wrap.

elpenguino
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  #3449209 3-Jan-2026 13:17
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My ancient office shelving has similar brackets - but the shelves are real wood * , painted white. 

 

 

 

*pine. Does that count?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

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