Our new build has a typical steel roof, with the very typical TV antenna mounted via the roofing bolts themselves - two in the foot and one at the base of each of the two stays. It's at the lowest edge of the roof just above the gutter and easy to reach.
I want to move the TV antenna a few metres along the roof.
My question is about the bolts and how a seal is achieved when the antenna is in place. As far as I know, the bolts come with a little rubber washer that forms the seal. I could remove the existing antenna and have a wee look, but I don't want to break some other seal that might be in place before I do that!
When I remove it, will I just put the bolts back and maybe replace the washer, or will I find a load of silicon piped in there or something?
Thank you!