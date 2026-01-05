What’s the need to move it?

the way it’s pointing, once you move it, can it still see what it was pointing towards?

You might be opening yourself up to water tight issues if you do move it (assuming the aerial brackets were installed by the roofers at the time roof was installed which is normally the case, or do you think it was installed after the fact).

yes, probally will be silicone…

trick will be to replace the roofing nails (bolts) of the old location with new ones and use new ones at the new location, and reseal with silicone.

many will choose a roofing nail a tad longer than the old one to ensure it grips the roof trussing….but I’m no builder….you will need to seek advice on that.