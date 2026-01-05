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ForumsHome Workshop DIYMoving TV antenna - any special tips?
stech

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#323706 5-Jan-2026 08:38
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Our new build has a typical steel roof, with the very typical TV antenna mounted via the roofing bolts themselves - two in the foot and one at the base of each of the two stays. It's at the lowest edge of the roof just above the gutter and easy to reach.

I want to move the TV antenna a few metres along the roof.

My question is about the bolts and how a seal is achieved when the antenna is in place. As far as I know, the bolts come with a little rubber washer that forms the seal. I could remove the existing antenna and have a wee look, but I don't want to break some other seal that might be in place before I do that!

When I remove it, will I just put the bolts back and maybe replace the washer, or will I find a load of silicon piped in there or something?

Thank you!

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Goosey
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  #3449821 5-Jan-2026 08:53
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What’s the need to move it?

 

the way it’s pointing, once you move it, can it still see what it was pointing towards?

 

You might be opening yourself up to water tight issues if you do move it (assuming the aerial brackets were installed by the roofers at the time roof was installed which is normally the case, or do you think it was installed after the fact).

 

 

 

yes, probally will be silicone…

 

trick will be to replace the roofing nails (bolts) of the old location with new ones and use new ones at the new location, and reseal with silicone.

 

many will choose a roofing nail a tad longer than the old one to ensure it grips the roof trussing….but I’m no builder….you will need to seek advice on that.

 

 



stech

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  #3449830 5-Jan-2026 09:03
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Thanks - that answers my question... I'll get an installer with liability insurance to do it!

Rickles
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  #3449993 5-Jan-2026 15:04
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I once removed a satellite dish, bracket and stays ... removed the screw fasteners, cleaned around the hole, put a dab of silicone in the hole and surrounding area and recrewed.

 

The rubber grommets looked in good condition but if they had been bad Bunnings sells packs of 8 or 10 for around $5.

 

 

 

 



stech

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  #3449994 5-Jan-2026 15:07
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Thank you!

wellygary
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  #3450008 5-Jan-2026 15:34
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Goosey:

 

many will choose a roofing nail a tad longer than the old one to ensure it grips the roof trussing….but I’m no builder….you will need to seek advice on that.

 

 

No one uses roofing nails anymore, Its all "tek" screws with a Hex head...

 

They're readily available at both the Green and Orange houses of worship...

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/bremick-hex-roofing-screw-12g-x-50mm-b8-pk100_p0920600?store=9496&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21895743995&gbraid=0AAAAADL7rPpLVLzW7jcmIrhCXpocC3mCk&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI27yxl63zkQMVYSB7Bx3IiirHEAQYASABEgLBn_D_BwE

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/building-hardware/hardware/fasteners-fixing/screws/roof-cladding-screws/c/RC19360?inStockNationwide=false&inStockSelectedStore=false&sort=RELEVANCY

 

 

 

 

Goosey
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  #3450069 5-Jan-2026 16:12
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Yeh, that’s what I meant…. Hah. 
funny I just discovered a jar of them today…

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