My 25 yr old outside Sensor Light, exactly like this one sold by M10 - HPM Sensor Light 1200VA White SKU: 103088​ gave up the ghost by just continually staying on 24/7.

Bought the above from M10, followed the installation instructions and lo and behold same thing, continually staying on 24/7. Returned to M10 for replacement, but this time asked my electrician, for all things electrical, to install this replacement unit. (note: he was coming out anyway for another job for me). OMG, same fault again.

This time returned the unit to M10 and stated that my electrician said there might be a polarity problem in the unit and that this was a whole faulty batch problem. Got my money back.

Went across the road to Lighting Plus and bought the same item under a different name, same Chinese factory, and my electrician installed it, and it works as it should. Yippee 🥳

Hope Mitre10 took my 2 x feedback on board and returned ALL their units to the supplier.