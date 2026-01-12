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ForumsHome Workshop DIYFaulty HPM Sensor Light Mitre10
FineWine

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Nurse (R)
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#323766 12-Jan-2026 15:49
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My 25 yr old outside Sensor Light, exactly like this one sold by M10 - HPM Sensor Light 1200VA White SKU: 103088​ gave up the ghost by just continually staying on 24/7.

 

Bought the above from M10, followed the installation instructions and lo and behold same thing, continually staying on 24/7. Returned to M10 for replacement, but this time asked my electrician, for all things electrical, to install this replacement unit. (note: he was coming out anyway for another job for me). OMG, same fault again.

 

This time returned the unit to M10 and stated that my electrician said there might be a polarity problem in the unit and that this was a whole faulty batch problem. Got my money back.

 

Went across the road to Lighting Plus and bought the same item under a different name, same Chinese factory, and my electrician installed it, and it works as it should. Yippee 🥳

 

Hope Mitre10 took my 2 x feedback on board and returned ALL their units to the supplier.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

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robjg63
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  #3452503 13-Jan-2026 07:15
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Not anything to do with an override was it?

 

A lot of sensors have that function to stay on continously - switch it off and on a couple of times within a couple of seconds and it stays on.

 

Switch it off for (say) 30 seconds) and switch it back on and it goes back to sensor mode.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



FineWine

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  #3452506 13-Jan-2026 07:23
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No, that was the first thing my electrician thought of as we have an override switch in the entrance foyer. He said he had installed loads of this type and this was a first. He even read the setup instructions again just in case things had changed.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

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