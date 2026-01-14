We've moved into a new property, and it has reticulated gas. It provides gas to the stove and the califont for hot water.
As we all know, gas means at least $60 per month in daily charges regardless of usage, then you'll also have the electric daily charges for everything else, but the advantage remains that hot water is not always being heated unless when being used.
We will eventually move to a traditional HWC in order to get rid of gas completely - but I do wonder, aside from the daily charges, is continuous hot water heated by gas cheaper per unit than an electric HWC?