Provide your Power & Gas prices per kWh, and somebody will work it out for you.



Gas instant style water heater is around 85% efficient, no standing losses (assuming we ignore the tiny bit of electricity to run the control system)



Electric cylinder (non heat pump) is 100% efficient, but has standing losses. For a 150 L cylinder, MEPS requirements (from 2005) require losses be less than 2.53 kWh per day. Not unusual for modern cylinders to way outperform this.





Some example power prices (Parnell, Auckland address, rates from Mercury website):



Standard User Power: $0.26 / kWh + $3.36/day

Low User Power $ 0.33 / kWh + $1.725 / day



Natural Gas $0.17 / kWh + $2.0355 / day



LPG 0.305 / kWh + $0.5865/day ($186 / bottle, unsure if this is a terrible deal, or just what LPG costs now)





Lets ignore the daily charges, and just work out the cost to get 1 kWh of heat into the water (and standing losses at 1.5 kWh/day.



Standard user power: $0.26 / kWh heat + $0.39 / day standing losses



Low user power: $0.33 / kWh heat + $0.50 / day standing losses



Natural gas: $0.20 / kWh + 0 standing losses



LPG: $0.36 / kWh + 0 standing losses.





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In summary, if you are locked into the daily charges (i.e. you have other gas appliances, so couldn't disconnect if you changed your hot water to electric), Natural Gas is still the cheapest option on the list to heat your hot water. But the gap has closed fast. In 2008, natural gas was around a third of the cost of standard user power. Now it is getting close to parity. Seems we have entered a death spiral for residential natural gas in NZ, I would predict rates are going to continue to increase, to essentially milk the declining number of "sticky" consumers connected for all they can.



LPG is now more expensive than even Standard user power to use to heat hot water. Daily fee from Mercury is more than the standing loss on an electric cylinder (and even if that is committed to for other gas use, break even point is less than 17 kWh of hot water per day).





If you are buying new appliances, I would strongly advise moving away from gas. But as an existing natural gas user, is is prudent to keep using gas for everything you currently have, until a point you are ready to convert all your gas appliances to electric, and disconnect. Natural gas is still cheaper than power, it is just that $2/ day fee will more than consume all savings from the cheaper unit price.