I'm still repairing a tin fence that was knocked over in the recent Southland big blow. About a hundred years ago when I built houses, abrasive fiber discs were the go-to cutters for tin or fibrolite, but now there are umpteen different cutting discs for grinder and skilsaw. Being a real tool fancier, I'd love to buy a Makita nibbler but I'm not about to spend $500\600 for something I'll only use for a few hours, dammit. Also, I've read about guys running old (non-carbide tipped) skilsaw blades mounted backwards after slimming down the teeth sides with a grinder, but I have a feeling my neighbors will not be thrilled by the likely noise.

I haven't a lot of cutting to do, so cutting disks for a skilsaw might be best. Any recommendations?