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ForumsHome Workshop DIYPlumbing questions - flexible pipe reducers
xlinknz

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#323846 25-Jan-2026 10:58
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Hi all

 

We have sewer pipe that allows a downstairs pump to send effluent etc back to street level, where this pipe goes under our road level deck there is a flexible rubber joiner that allows a plastic 60mm pipe to go into a 70mm pipe. 

 

The issue is that the pipe vibrates when the pump is sending the waster back up and the vibration eventually after many months the rubber reducer wiggles loose (despite metal bands) or more recently developed a fine spilt. I have replaced it already once in 20 years.

 

You can see the setup here 

 

I now wonder whether this setup is typical or was a workaround to allow a smaller pipe to join a larger pipe, why wasn't a cemented joiner used?

 

Thoughts welcome

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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tweake
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  #3455761 25-Jan-2026 12:23
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i think that if they cemented a pipe in, the pipe will break somewhere.

 

ideally you actually need two flexi connections at 90 degrees to each other. this is to isolate the vibrations in the different planes. i don't know what pressures are involved here, rubber pipe onto smooth hard pipe doesn't handle much pressure before it slides off.



MadEngineer
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  #3455766 25-Jan-2026 13:00
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”I have replaced it already once in 20 years.“

 

Was that a DIY or did you have a plumber replace it?  Those fittings normally get installed as a repair. Can you see the other end of that horizontal pipe?  It looks like the other end was cut short, then the end in your photo pushed further in that direction to make up for it, then that sleeve added later. You can see what looks like where a ring of glue was. 




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Kickinbac
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  #3456882 29-Jan-2026 09:21
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You could look at adding supports to hold each pipe in place. Try putting a saddle or munzing ring either side of the rubber joiner.

 

The rubber joiner probably best left in place so it can be used as access for clean out. 



k1w1k1d
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  #3456894 29-Jan-2026 09:42
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I would suggest a longer piece of rubber and double clamps at each end. Also have the adjusting screws at 180 degrees to each other if possible.

 

Probably could also try solid band automotive type clamps rather than those cheap clamps?

 

 

Bung
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  #3456899 29-Jan-2026 10:01
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xlinknz:

 

I now wonder whether this setup is typical or was a workaround to allow a smaller pipe to join a larger pipe, why wasn't a cemented joiner used?

 

 

Not a plumber but 1st thoughts are that the pipes are different types that don't usually get mixed so no rigid cemented joiner. Any more complete labelling would help. 

 

Is the rubber coupling a stepped item or just stretched to fit the larger pipe? I've had preformed Plumb Qwik style couplers joining ceramic sewer pipes to PVC for well over 20 years with no trouble. The older sewer pipes were themseves connected with rubber joiners and stainless wire.

xlinknz

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  #3457250 30-Jan-2026 12:45
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Thank you for for your replies

 

The rubber pipe was in place from the house being new. Its a standard part at plumbing places one end is 70mm then other end 60mm

 

The glue on it was my recent band aid! (and works)

 

What I am keen to know if is use of such a joiner especially at that location and use case is typical, hopefully not a result of a builder realising 2 different sized pipes wouldn't connect!. I don't think its for access otherwise it would be lower and typically pvc pipes are accessed via a screw on lid

 

I'll ask a plumber at a plumbing supplies place

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

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RunningMan
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  #3457252 30-Jan-2026 12:51
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Bung:

 

Not a plumber but 1st thoughts are that the pipes are different types that don't usually get mixed so no rigid cemented joiner. 

 

This. One end looks like pressure pipe and the other is DWV pipe.

Bung
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  #3457260 30-Jan-2026 13:36
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If the pipe on right-hand side was 50mm nzs 1477 pressure pipe the od would be 60mm. 65mm waste pipe has an od of ~69mm The output of the sewer pump is supposed to be in pressure pipe. How far does the pipe on left go? In theory the builder should have left that to a plumber to do.

RunningMan
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  #3457261 30-Jan-2026 13:38
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Bung:

 

If the pipe on right-hand side was 50mm nzs 1477 pressure pipe the od would be 60mm. 65mm waste pipe has an od of ~69mm

 

That would certainly fit with the OP's measurements of 60 & 70mm.

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