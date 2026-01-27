Home owners could be left exposed as Govt gives itself an out on requiring new-build warranties

(paywalled)

" Home owners could be left covering the costs of defective work on their properties once an overhaul of the Building Act is complete.

The Government plans to give itself the ability to temporarily suspend the requirement for consumer protections to be put in place in the building sector, if the providers of these protections bail out of New Zealand or their offerings become too expensive."

more holes in their system so councils can offload responsibility and put the cost onto the victims.