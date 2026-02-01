Last night at approximately 22:35, our Powerwall disconnected from the grid without any obvious cause. There was no loss of power in the street, and the Tesla app provides no information explaining the disconnection. Normally, during a grid outage, an event is logged in the app; however, no such event appears on this occasion. Household usage at the time was about 6kwh plus 5kwh to charge the Power Wall. We routinely pull 12kwH from the grid without any problems but could we have blown a fuse somewhere?

Overnight, the battery fully discharged and we had no power when we woke this morning. Once sufficient solar generation was available, I power-cycled the Powerwall, which restored power from solar, although the system remained disconnected from the grid.

Three hours later, the system was still not reconnected to the grid. I then followed guidance found online and performed a Gateway reset. This resulted in a brief loss of power, after which the system restarted successfully, but it remains disconnected from the grid.

As it is Sunday, there is no one available to contact today. I will follow up with the installer tomorrow. For context, the system is approximately three years old.

In the meantime, is there anything further I can check or any additional steps you would recommend?