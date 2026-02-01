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ForumsHome Workshop DIYTesla Powerwall 2 - Disconnected from Grid
sfrasernz

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#323900 1-Feb-2026 12:28
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Last night at approximately 22:35, our Powerwall disconnected from the grid without any obvious cause. There was no loss of power in the street, and the Tesla app provides no information explaining the disconnection. Normally, during a grid outage, an event is logged in the app; however, no such event appears on this occasion. Household usage at the time was about 6kwh plus 5kwh to charge the Power Wall. We routinely pull 12kwH from the grid without any problems but could we have blown a fuse somewhere?

 

Overnight, the battery fully discharged and we had no power when we woke this morning. Once sufficient solar generation was available, I power-cycled the Powerwall, which restored power from solar, although the system remained disconnected from the grid.

 

Three hours later, the system was still not reconnected to the grid. I then followed guidance found online and performed a Gateway reset. This resulted in a brief loss of power, after which the system restarted successfully, but it remains disconnected from the grid.

 

As it is Sunday, there is no one available to contact today. I will follow up with the installer tomorrow. For context, the system is approximately three years old.

 

In the meantime, is there anything further I can check or any additional steps you would recommend?

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Dynamic
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  #3457635 1-Feb-2026 12:31
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I know nothing about solar and battery.  It's vaguely possible you've blown a 'pole fuse'.  If you look at your electricity supplier's meter, does this look powered on and healthy?

 

If your power meter shows a fault or shows nothing, call your electricity retailer and they will call someone out.




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sfrasernz

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  #3457637 1-Feb-2026 12:40
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Thanks. The meter is operational and looks normal as far as I can tell.  

pdh

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  #3457642 1-Feb-2026 13:06
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Hope you get this resolved smoothly.

 

It might be good to get your sparkie to install a bypass switch - that just lets you bypass the powerwall and consume power directly from the street.
(That's what I did with my BESS - have never needed it... but it's there if the BESS throws a wobbly.)

 

Also a note to the OP:
You use power in kW - say 6 kW is akin to your car doing 100.
Over time, your consumption is measured in kW x hours, or kWh - say 6 kW for 2 hours = 12 kWh - akin to the distance your car has travelled.



Stu

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  #3457643 1-Feb-2026 13:09
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I know nothing about solar, but it's there any chance this has something to do with the Powerwall 2 overheating cells issue I remember seeing somewhere a while ago? Discharge and disconnection was mentioned, I think.




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  #3457645 1-Feb-2026 13:14
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I assume you have checked all your breakers are still on and not tripped? There is often a 63A one downstream of the meter to prevent the pole fuse from blowing all the time, they will often make you get one after the 3rd or so call out for a pole fuse.




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sfrasernz

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  #3457696 1-Feb-2026 14:01
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Yes confirmed breakers are all set.  I’ve shut down the entire system and reset all the breakers to be sure.  The Fronius inverter took some time to sync to the grid when turned on complaining of high frequency but after a few minutes switched on. So back to running from solar and battery with grid disconnected. 

My suspicion is the grid is out of spec and the Power Wall is protecting itself.  I’ll look at the fronius logs to see what I can find. 

HP

 
 
 
 

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sfrasernz

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  #3457700 1-Feb-2026 14:10
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This graph from the Fronius shows the frequency (I assume from the grid) has risen. Could this be the issue?

 

 

 

CYaBro
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  #3457701 1-Feb-2026 14:13
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More likely Tesla has turned it off due to the recent recall of the PW2. 




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Stu

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  #3457708 1-Feb-2026 14:23
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CYaBro:

 

More likely Tesla has turned it off due to the recent recall of the PW2. 

 

 

That was my thinking in my previous post ^^




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sfrasernz

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  #3457709 1-Feb-2026 14:24
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I'm not sure.... the recall was for fire risk where they remotely discharged the batteries. In my case the battery is charged/charging but has disconnected from the grid.

RunningMan
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  #3457715 1-Feb-2026 14:44
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No recent issues with grid frequency https://www.transpower.co.nz/system-operator/notices-and-reporting/excursion-notices 

 

The frequency graph above doesn't show a scale - perhaps the frequency of your inverter is out of spec?

 
 
 
 

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sfrasernz

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  #3457731 1-Feb-2026 15:47
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Issue has been resolved. It was the pole fuse. 

richrdh18
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  #3457823 2-Feb-2026 08:38
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Happened to me as well some time ago.  Was drawing a heap from the grid to charge the bty, oven going etc etc and then a pop like a fuse blowing, but lights etc on backup cct were still on.  Lights were still on in the street and other homes, power meter seemed normal but I couldn't really tell.  Ended up calling PowerCo and it was the pole fuse outside the house which had blown.  

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  #3457828 2-Feb-2026 08:47
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If a pole fuse blows but your revenue meter is still lit up, that implies the revenue meter is probably placed wrongly and something might be wrong with your billing as a result.

 

 

 

Or you've got more than one phase but only blew one pole fuse. 

sfrasernz

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  #3457830 2-Feb-2026 08:50
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SomeoneSomewhere:

 

If a pole fuse blows but your revenue meter is still lit up, that implies the revenue meter is probably placed wrongly and something might be wrong with your billing as a result.

 

 

 

Or you've got more than one phase but only blew one pole fuse. 

 

 

 

 

that was the situation in my case. We lost one of the three phases. We’ve got phase one heavily loaded in order to take advantage of the solar/battery. I’ve been aware of the potential to blow the fuse but this is the first time it has happened since installation three years ago. 

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