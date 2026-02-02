Hi All.

13 years ago we had a ducted system installed. we had an installer who seemed to know what they were doing.. The unit has continued to work well. however we are moving to a different property and I'm now looking for recommendations on educated installed of whole home ducted systems. Have had some quotes from the bigger players and feel like they might be under sizing the units.. What is most important to me ( other than the system working of course ) is noise. I'm a light sleeper i need to main roof unit to be in a location not near the master bedroom, and vent noise to be quiet ( no airflow noise, so vents correctly sized ).

Can anyone suggest experienced installers and designers that will provide the right product installed well..

Side question. One or two people suggested GREE units .. I'm a bit uncomfortable with that just because its less well known here, ( I'm looking at the Daikins and Mitsi units mainly ).. Future desires to expand to a ERV/HRV ( not the HRV brand ) .. but this is secondary due to costs, but keen to make sure im not limiting myself with integrations etc.

Ok very keen to hear chch based recommendations for ducted please.

Thank you