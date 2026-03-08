My 20+ year old DVS still works but the control panel lights are all flashing.

Looking at the unit, it's just a 240v fan plugged into a control box which has a standard three prong plug with two cables coming out 1) cable for the control panel which is downstairs and in the house and 2) thermostat cable.

I've replaced the thermostat cable with a similar one from aliexpress but still the same problem.

Other options are:

a) plug the fan directly into the power

b) plug the fan into a timer or wifi control box so I can manually turn the fan on and off

Ideally I'd like to replace the controller with someone cheap from Aliexpress. Lots of options but not sure what will work.

Any thoughts/suggestions?