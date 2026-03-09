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ForumsHome Workshop DIYOven and old 2 fuse switchboard, ripple control?
moo22

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#324168 9-Mar-2026 07:40
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Hello,

 

Before I bug my electricity supplier,  is it possible that temperamental oven be affected by ripple control.

 

Have a smart meter for a number of years, but about 1.5 years ago a technician came and did schedule? Maintenance on switchboard. I have an old house 2 fuses for range.

 

My old oven played up ie bottom oven element worked sometimes or not, oven was old so I replaced it with a second hand tested oven from a shop.

 

Now this one plays up, sometimes the back elements will work or not.

 

 

 

I wondering if somehow, meter Maintenance has played around with oven circuit.

 

 

 

Thanks.

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gregmcc
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  #3468002 9-Mar-2026 08:17
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Generally on 2 fuse ranges, 1 fuse does the cooktop elements and the other does the oven.

 

 

 

When you say the back elements are you talking on the cooktop or the oven?

 

The power retailer is only responsible for the meter, you would need to get an electrician in to check things out.



moo22

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  #3468011 9-Mar-2026 08:53
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I have a free-standing Westinghouse oven/cooktop, old one was F&P  Paprika model.

 

Had a local electrician to change ovens over as they hard wired in. Everything worked at the time,  electrician and I checked.

 

Other than turning power off/on, electrician didn't do anything at the switchboard.

 

And back elements,  I mean the cooktop part of the appliance 

 

Sorry for edits, phone auto spellcheck my vocab rubbish. 

richms
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  #3468032 9-Mar-2026 10:04
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The split I had on an old one I had was the 2 small elements and oven were one phase and the 2 big elements were the other. Can't recall what the outlets were shared with as they were blocked being on the side of the upstand.




Richard rich.ms



moo22

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  #3468062 9-Mar-2026 10:36
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I have a hotpoint on each side, I only use one and it works all the time.

 

Next time when I can hear the hot water cylinder doing a heating cycle, I will try my oven/cooktop and see what's working. 

 

Thanks

moo22

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  #3468092 9-Mar-2026 12:50
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I did just find Frank Energy email (Dec2024) would be about that time, a contractor came out to work on meter.

 

 

 

 

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