Hello,

Before I bug my electricity supplier, is it possible that temperamental oven be affected by ripple control.

Have a smart meter for a number of years, but about 1.5 years ago a technician came and did schedule? Maintenance on switchboard. I have an old house 2 fuses for range.

My old oven played up ie bottom oven element worked sometimes or not, oven was old so I replaced it with a second hand tested oven from a shop.

Now this one plays up, sometimes the back elements will work or not.

I wondering if somehow, meter Maintenance has played around with oven circuit.

Thanks.