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ForumsHome Workshop DIYCabinet lighting switching
SirHumphreyAppleby

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#324169 9-Mar-2026 08:53
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It's time to renovate the kitchen. The 40 year old cabinetry will be fully removed and replaced, allowing us to get in behind it and remove the last remnants of the problematic 1980s plumbing.

 

I have been asked to install lighting in the cupboards and pantry. This currently hasn't been included in the quotes from the kitchen place we were recommended, but in the interest of keeping costs down and ensuring future part availability, I would like some feedback on DIY options. I have searched other threads which discussed aspects such as cable routing for LED strips, but I haven't seen much on switching mechanisms specifically.

 

What are people using as a discreet switching solution?

 

I am open to either standalone systems which handle the detection and switching, or using the switch only as an input for a microcontroller. The microcontroller seems a bit tidier as it would be direct cable runs rather than any interconnection within the cabinet itself. So, micro switches, reed switches, proxmity sensors and fibre optic sensors all seem to be workable options, but which approach is going to be the most reliable?

 

There will likely be seven individually switched zones.

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pdh

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  #3468033 9-Mar-2026 10:04
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Just an 'outside the box' idea - based purely on how cheap LED power consumption is...
Use one motion sensor in the kitchen to turn on all the cabinet lights - for as long as anyone is there.

 

Use one or more Hue light strips to provide light in multiple cupboards by running strip full length - threaded through a bank of cupboards.

 

Hue would also allow you to dim them late at night - and/or leave them off at high noon (if the kitchen is bright enough).
Much lower capital cost and no zones, individual switches, etc - plus easy to update over the years.  



SirHumphreyAppleby

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  #3468044 9-Mar-2026 10:23
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pdh:

 

Just an 'outside the box' idea - based purely on how cheap LED power consumption is...
Use one motion sensor in the kitchen to turn on all the cabinet lights - for as long as anyone is there.

 

 

That's not a bad idea. Microwave sensors are quite inexpensive and can be completely hidden.

 

My main concern would be with light bleed. There will be several cupboards with double doors, so there would be no frame to block light when the doors are closed.

gregmcc
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  #3468120 9-Mar-2026 15:16
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I done this in our old house, 5V USB powered light strip from aliexpress, paired with some diffused trunking.

 

Used grey kitchen cupboard door switches, removed the LED and ran a wire from that to the light strip. Worked very well lights went on and off with each door and WAF was very high.

 

Does take a bit of fixing the diffused trunking and running the wiring, I did cheat a bit and used some wide white tape to secure the cabling and hide it, but overall it worked out just fine.

 

 



Handle9
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  #3468125 9-Mar-2026 15:29
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The ikea kitchen lighting range is very good and a lot of it is zigbee or thread so very easily integrated 

MikeAqua
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  #3468407 10-Mar-2026 12:01
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The Stock Pot YT channel has a video in which he developed and deployed discreet door open/close sensors, by repurposing the innards from an Aqara T1 door sensor. The sensor modules were recessed into the top of the door and a magnet was recessed into the frame.  He used these with home assistant, but you may be able to make them work with a micro controller.




Mike

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  #3468615 10-Mar-2026 22:48
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Time of Flight sensor ?

 

These are quite small, and can be mounted on the back wall, eliminating the need to run cables to the front.

 

Think ultrasonic, but with lasers 

 

Everything's better with lasers 😁

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dyson appliances (affiliate link).

pdh

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  #3468617 10-Mar-2026 23:05
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>Everything's better with lasers

 

Just remember to close your eyes firmly, whenever you open the cabinet door ;-)

SirHumphreyAppleby

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  #3468643 11-Mar-2026 08:35
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MikeAqua:

 

The Stock Pot YT channel has a video in which he developed and deployed discreet door open/close sensors, by repurposing the innards from an Aqara T1 door sensor.

 

 

Changing a battery once every two years would be fine, but this really does need to be a standalone solution. It won't be integrated with other systems. Cabinet walls and doors are also typically 18mm, so drilling 20mm holes isn't an option.

 

It has inspired me to look at other ways to mount reed switches however.

 

 

 

SepticSceptic:

 

Time of Flight sensor ?

 

 

Everything is better with lasers. Kitchen cupboards often get filled with large items like trays that would block a rear-mounted beam and register a consistent flight time when the door was opened. Otherwise, I'm all for it.

johno1234
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  #3468654 11-Mar-2026 09:22
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Is this just lighting inside the cabinet when the door is opened? Other than "geek stuff is fun" justification isn't this just a battery, micro-switch and LED simple job?

 

Or bung something like these into each: https://www.timberandlight.co.nz/products/lighting

MikeAqua
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  #3469297 12-Mar-2026 10:24
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SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Cabinet walls and doors are also typically 18mm, so drilling 20mm holes isn't an option.

 

 

Well, not with that attitude!

 

Sorry, I missed the bit about it being kitchen cabinets.




Mike

SirHumphreyAppleby

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  #3469306 12-Mar-2026 10:38
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I decided to order a few of these to see if they are any good.

 

A wired solution is still my preference for the kitchen, but there are plenty of other places around the house I could use these.

 

 

 

https://ae-pic-a1.aliexpress-media.com/kf/S7937fea0018642e390e61dc6b91ae742Z.png

 
 
 
 

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gregmcc
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  #3469308 12-Mar-2026 10:40
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SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

I decided to order a few of these to see if they are any good.

 

A wired solution is still my preference for the kitchen, but there are plenty of other places around the house I could use these.

 

 

 

https://ae-pic-a1.aliexpress-media.com/kf/S7937fea0018642e390e61dc6b91ae742Z.png

 

 

 

 

Exactly what I used, I just took the LED out and wired the switch part to the strip lights

SirHumphreyAppleby

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  #3469335 12-Mar-2026 11:14
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gregmcc:

 

Exactly what I used, I just took the LED out and wired the switch part to the strip lights

 

 

I was considering using just the switch component. Does the switch appear robust enough to directly power a meter of LED strip (24V, 12W/m)?

 

I'm trying to decide if I should order some MOSFETs and reed switches as well, to give me some options for the final solution, all of which needs to come together around the end of April.

gregmcc
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  #3469337 12-Mar-2026 11:18
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Yes it is, the biggest cupboard I done was the pantry, 6 shelves from memory with a LED strip under each shelf. I put in 2 door switches so opening either door turn the lights on.

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