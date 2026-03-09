SirHumphreyAppleby:

It's time to renovate the kitchen. The 40 year old cabinetry will be fully removed and replaced, allowing us to get in behind it and remove the last remnants of the problematic 1980s plumbing.

I have been asked to install lighting in the cupboards and pantry. This currently hasn't been included in the quotes from the kitchen place we were recommended, but in the interest of keeping costs down and ensuring future part availability, I would like some feedback on DIY options. I have searched other threads which discussed aspects such as cable routing for LED strips, but I haven't seen much on switching mechanisms specifically.

What are people using as a discreet switching solution?

I am open to either standalone systems which handle the detection and switching, or using the switch only as an input for a microcontroller. The microcontroller seems a bit tidier as it would be direct cable runs rather than any interconnection within the cabinet itself. So, micro switches, reed switches, proxmity sensors and fibre optic sensors all seem to be workable options, but which approach is going to be the most reliable?

There will likely be seven individually switched zones.