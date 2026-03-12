I'm planning a new build and am able to have a separate media / theatre room. I've just realised there will be an issue with the wiring / cabling due to the window (council requirement and can't be changed).

Does anyone have any ideas on how I can best run the speaker cables to the cabinet I have at the back of the room? The only options I can think of is to go either around the window (not ideal) or from the ceiling into the cabinet (unlikely to look very good). I dont want to have the a/v media equipment on the front wall under the screen either

Any ideas?

I'm stumped and concerned :(

thanks