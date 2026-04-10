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ForumsHome Workshop DIYInstalling solar PVs on a house with concealled fixing tray roofing and triple phase power
mattwnz

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#324445 10-Apr-2026 16:46
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We are looking at installing solar PV panels on the roof, but we have a Eurotray roof like this https://archipro.co.nz/project/euroline-battenlok-standing-seam-roofing-peninsula-roofing-and-scaffolding   . The roof has totally concealed fixings where the roof trays are fixed with clips on the sides and has a batten over the  top of the clips. Apparently you can't drill through the trough of the tray. The roof is supported on a plywood substrate and apparently the roof trays have a lot of movement and expansion as it has a long span. I am guessing they would have to fix into the sides of the fixing clips, through the batten covers that cover the clips. Anyone done this and know how it is best to fix it. I don't want to install solar and then have an issue with the roof leaking down the track, because that will likely negate any saving  in installing solar. 

 

I can see that you can get laminated PV cells that stick to the roofing tray, as shown at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=562557377676363 But not sure how much of a thing they are these days. I have seen a roof that had these installed about 10 years ago but I don't think it was very efficient and I think all the power just went back into the grid..

 

I am guessing many solar installers wouldn't have much of an idea and will likely just drill fixings straight into the roofing tray troughs and use a lot of sealant etc if not advised. Also the house is on triple phase power so not sure if that is an issue.

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Jase2985
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  #3479935 10-Apr-2026 20:04
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Panels don't care if you are on single phase or 3 phase as they are DC.

 

Contact an independent/specialist solar company not a big franchise like Harrisons etc as they will have their installers there to talk to about it. im sure there would be a solution for it.



SomeoneSomewhere
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  #3479954 10-Apr-2026 23:06
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Yeah. Choice of panels is mostly independent of choice of inverter. A lot of what you're talking about is related to the inverter. 

aaristotle
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  #3479973 11-Apr-2026 09:05
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For this type of roof there are usually brackets that clamp across the roofing ridge. They don't penetrate the roof material so don't affect weather tightness.

 

To get the best return on your solar investment you would want a 3 phase inverter system capable of supplying unbalanced loads across the phases. Otherwise you will end up in the situation on a single phase inverter system of exporting power at a low c/KWh rate while importing power on the other 2 phases at a much higher rate. 



Kiwifruta
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  #3480070 11-Apr-2026 19:05
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Does your garage have the same roofing? If not, the installing PV panels on the roof could be another option.

fastbike
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  #3480126 12-Apr-2026 09:05
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Solar Partners are the local agent for S-5 branded clips that are designed  for your roof.

 

https://www.solarpartnersnz.nz/product-category/s-5/

 

We have 3 phase power. You need to decide  if you will be fitting  a battery  in the near future as this determines string or hybrid (battery  capable ) inverter.

 

Talk to a specialist installer, not one of the chains. 

 

We ended up with  a Solis 3 phase 10kW hybrid  inverter  that has been  coupled with 2 HV batteries 

 

 




Otautahi Christchurch

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