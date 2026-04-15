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ForumsHome Workshop DIYAluminium Window Replacement Recommendations
Eva888

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#324476 15-Apr-2026 09:23
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After the last storm and related water egress I must replace the 70s aluminium windows. I’ve read the older GZ thread. Can anyone recommend a company in and around Wellington. It’s for an extreme wind area so want a very experienced team. I would get toughened or laminated glass in the exterior portion. We already have this glass at present and wish we could reuse it to save costs but unsure if this is a possibility and if glass degrades. 

 

Don’t want to retrofit as frames have been battered and also don’t want PVC because of the need for high strength. 

 

There will be a premium for the years of procrastination but that last storm shocked me with sodden carpets and drama. Appreciate any input. 

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Smpl Mnmlst
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  #3480960 15-Apr-2026 09:41
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Even if you’re not required to fit double-glazed joinery, may I suggest you look seriously at this. Will be a budget hit but IMO d-g is fantastic. It has benefits apart from the obvious thermal insulation.

 

A lot of people don’t know how great it is until they experience it - we certainly didn’t. Now could never live in a place without it.




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Eva888

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  #3480996 15-Apr-2026 11:38
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Just had a man to quote. I suspect telephone numbers as both inside and out panes have to be 5mil safety glass and frames priced for extreme conditions. Will get a few more quotes. 

 

 

KiwiSurfer
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  #3480998 15-Apr-2026 11:46
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Second double glazing. Our new build we moved in 1-2 years ago is double glazed and we noticed the difference from Day 1 and still marvel at how well it works. We live next door to the in-laws older 1970's house which (until recently) was not double glazed and we can tell the difference on hot/cold days -- our DG house is still comfortable where their house just next door is either way too hot or way too cold. Only thing to be careful of is to keep all windows closed durng hot/cold weather to trap the cold/heat air inside otherwise there's no point. In-laws ended up retrofitting to double-glazing but unforutntly they keep their windows open all the time (old habits die hard) and complain it doesn't work. YMMV but if you can get double glazing and make use of it correctly it's a game changer.



SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3481010 15-Apr-2026 12:18
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You may also consider thermally broken aluminium joinery. We didn't opt for that in Auckland, but did add double glazing to my grandmother's place. It certainly has made the house feel warmer.

 

Modern profiles tend to be a lot larger than those used in the'70s, so if you want to preserve the original look, you may want to consider multiple options and not just price. I also recommend sticking with anodized, even though it's a little more expensive and may not look quite as good as the old stuff.

Eva888

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  #3481019 15-Apr-2026 13:29
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Good point about the modern profiles. I need to ask how wide the mullion will be down the middle. We have a view and I would dearly love to get rid of a center mullion but a bit concerned about the glass strength without one. 

Jase2985
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  #3481044 15-Apr-2026 14:55
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What makes you think PVC isnt high strength?

 

 

 

"uPVC windows are an excellent choice for high wind zones in New Zealand, offering structural strength and weathertightness up to "Extra High" wind ratings"

HP

 
 
 
 

Shop now for HP laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
timmmay
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  #3481070 15-Apr-2026 16:17
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Yeah I'm not sure why you think PVC isn't suitable. I'd at least ask about it.

 

5mm thick glass is pretty crazy? What is so extreme it needs that much glass?!

tweake
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  #3481141 15-Apr-2026 18:12
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i would give pvc a 2nd look, from what i've seen is they have steel bar inside the profile for strength.

 

any new aluminium frames will be thermally broken (doesn't hurt to check). old school will be 2nd hand or special order which increases the cost. 

 

i would allow extra $$ for repair to the house framing. highly likely to have some rot around those windows and you probably want to upgrade the sill protection, as those era houses had none.

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