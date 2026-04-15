After the last storm and related water egress I must replace the 70s aluminium windows. I’ve read the older GZ thread. Can anyone recommend a company in and around Wellington. It’s for an extreme wind area so want a very experienced team. I would get toughened or laminated glass in the exterior portion. We already have this glass at present and wish we could reuse it to save costs but unsure if this is a possibility and if glass degrades.





Don’t want to retrofit as frames have been battered and also don’t want PVC because of the need for high strength.





There will be a premium for the years of procrastination but that last storm shocked me with sodden carpets and drama. Appreciate any input.