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ForumsHome Workshop DIYOutdoor Heaters - electric
johno1234

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#324480 15-Apr-2026 16:40
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Getting colder and looking at getting some wall mount or suspended heaters for the covered patio. The area is about 3m wide and 8m long but main thing is to make the dining table and chairs a warm area.

 

Any experience or comments? The area is covered by a polycarbonate gable pitched roof that is about 3.4m high at the peak and 2.4 at the eaves.

 

Maybe suspend something like a couple of these?

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-2400w-black-smart-grid-connect-alfresco-strip-heater_p0840797

 

Says "Grid Connect" - is that Tuya? Would mean I could make it appear in the Apple Home with Homebridge.

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Stu1
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  #3481132 15-Apr-2026 17:13
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I have these they are brilliant, I don’t bother with the smart side of it has a remote and a timer. I had an outdoor smart plug never really used it for the heater. The only thing is I had to have two of them wired to a rcd .

 

 

 

https://www.tradetested.co.nz/p/home-outdoor-living/marquees-events/outdoor-heaters/infrared-instant-heater-2000w?utm_content=paidsearch-pmax&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22680486365&gbraid=0AAAAADy2u0I03hi-XHxyILly9ig6luQ8a&gclid=EAIaIQobChMImI7u04vvkwMVaTl7Bx2eWgJlEAQYASABEgKbDPD_BwE



johno1234

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  #3481156 15-Apr-2026 19:22
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Stu1:

 

I have these they are brilliant, I don’t bother with the smart side of it has a remote and a timer. I had an outdoor smart plug never really used it for the heater. The only thing is I had to have two of them wired to a rcd .

 

 

 

https://www.tradetested.co.nz/p/home-outdoor-living/marquees-events/outdoor-heaters/infrared-instant-heater-2000w?utm_content=paidsearch-pmax&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22680486365&gbraid=0AAAAADy2u0I03hi-XHxyILly9ig6luQ8a&gclid=EAIaIQobChMImI7u04vvkwMVaTl7Bx2eWgJlEAQYASABEgKbDPD_BwE

 

 

Cheers Stu. What sized are are you covering with them?

Stu1
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  #3481162 15-Apr-2026 20:30
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I have 2 mounted along the fence one is covering 3x 4 pergola the other is covering a 4 by 4 area . The pergola area is the hottest as the pergola closed holds the heat . I will buy a stand this year mabey get a third . I have had them for 4 years no rust still going well 

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