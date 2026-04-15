Getting colder and looking at getting some wall mount or suspended heaters for the covered patio. The area is about 3m wide and 8m long but main thing is to make the dining table and chairs a warm area.

Any experience or comments? The area is covered by a polycarbonate gable pitched roof that is about 3.4m high at the peak and 2.4 at the eaves.

Maybe suspend something like a couple of these?

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-2400w-black-smart-grid-connect-alfresco-strip-heater_p0840797

Says "Grid Connect" - is that Tuya? Would mean I could make it appear in the Apple Home with Homebridge.