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ForumsHome Workshop DIYDaikin Cora vs Standard 6kW Heat Pump + Daikin App Experiences
quebec

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#324645 7-May-2026 19:50
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I’m planning to get a Daikin heat pump installed in the lounge and am deciding between the Standard FTXV60UVMA and the Cora FTXM60UVMZ.

 

The price difference is about $283. Is the Cora model worth paying extra for in terms of performance, noise, efficiency, or features?

 

I’d also appreciate feedback from anyone who has used the Daikin mobile app and Wi-Fi functionality. I previously used a Sensibo setup (which I still have sitting in a drawer), so I’m wondering whether it’s worth paying extra for Daikin Wi-Fi instead.

 

Does the Daikin Wi-Fi module usually come pre-installed, or does the installer need to install it on site?

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lxsw20
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  #3488537 7-May-2026 19:55
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Our Daikins are ducted so no choice but to go with the app, its crap IMO. It need different modes for in home and out of home (why??), and why do the heatpump units constantly transmit an SSID. 

 

It took me ages to work out you can't use anything other than a fairly simple password for the out of home mode. 

The installer will need to install onsite most of the time, sometimes they need a daughter board too. 



michaelmurfy
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  #3488539 7-May-2026 20:16
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I can fully recommend Mitsubishi. Their WiFi control is actually developed in NZ by a company in Petone, Wellington: https://www.mitsubishi-electric.co.nz/wifi/ 

 

It's really good, has local API's for Home Assistant / Homebridge and other automation and the official app outside of that is great.




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quebec

854 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3488542 7-May-2026 20:33
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Unfortunately Mitsubishi AP60 won’t fit as there isn’t enough clearance, Mitsubishi is 325mm high, Cora is 295mm plus I believe Mitsubishi is lot more expensive. 



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  #3488543 7-May-2026 20:34
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I just went through this. In the end for the extra money I picked the Cora, it's wifi module is built in vs having to have an addon module with the other Daikin.  It also has a mould reducing feature.  It seems quiet compared to our other (Panasonic and Mitsubishi) units, but I'm not really outside that much to listen to how much noise they make.

 

I can't say if it was WAS worth the extra money really because I don't have the standard to compare to, but the Cora has been great to keep the loungeroom warm.

 

The app is hot garbage, but I only needed it to get the heatpump online so I can now control it just fine with home assistant.  That works fine for me (though I had to slightly modify the HA code to get Heat working correctly)

 

 

 

 

 

 

muppet
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  #3488545 7-May-2026 20:42
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lxsw20:

 

 why do the heatpump units constantly transmit an SSID.

 

There was a setting for me somewhere I toggled to turn this off, pretty sure in the mobile app (I used one of my Androids to set it up, not iOS)

 

 

 

 

quebec

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  #3488546 7-May-2026 20:44
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muppet:

 

I just went through this. In the end for the extra money I picked the Cora, it's wifi module is built in vs having to have an addon module with the other Daikin.  It also has a mould reducing feature.

 

I can't say if it was WAS worth the extra money really because I don't have the standard to compare to, but the Cora has been great to keep the loungeroom warm.

 

The app is hot garbage, but I only needed it to get the heatpump online so I can now control it just fine with home assistant.  That works fine for me (though I had to slightly modify the HA code to get Heat working correctly)

 

 

Thanks that’s very helpful. I’m also planning to use it with HA which I can also do with Sensibo I believe. How has the connection to wi-fi been and responsiveness when controlling from HA?  Previously I’ve used Sensibo with a Panasonic and it was fine but Sensibo was right under the unit but this time it will be on the side on another wall so not sure if it will be able to reach. Do you know how much extra you paid for wi-fi?

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