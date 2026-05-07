I’m planning to get a Daikin heat pump installed in the lounge and am deciding between the Standard FTXV60UVMA and the Cora FTXM60UVMZ.

The price difference is about $283. Is the Cora model worth paying extra for in terms of performance, noise, efficiency, or features?

I’d also appreciate feedback from anyone who has used the Daikin mobile app and Wi-Fi functionality. I previously used a Sensibo setup (which I still have sitting in a drawer), so I’m wondering whether it’s worth paying extra for Daikin Wi-Fi instead.

Does the Daikin Wi-Fi module usually come pre-installed, or does the installer need to install it on site?