I am replacing existing hob with a new Ikea induction hob. The circuit is a dedicated 32amp line with cable specced to handle an induction load.

Previous hob had the wiring wired directly onto terminals it had. The new Ikea unit has a (relatively sealed) lead ending with bootlace crimps.

Assuming a junction box is used to join the multistrand wire with the Ikea leads using 40amp screw connectors, is it a requirement that the Ikea leads bootllace crimps be removed, and the raw strands twisted in with the house-side wire, or should the bootlaces stay?