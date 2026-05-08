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ForumsHome Workshop DIYNew Ikea Induction Hob - Bootlace Crimp Question
rh2600

56 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 10


#324649 8-May-2026 10:45
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I am replacing existing hob with a new Ikea induction hob. The circuit is a dedicated 32amp line with cable specced to handle an induction load.

 

Previous hob had the wiring wired directly onto terminals it had. The new Ikea unit has a (relatively sealed) lead ending with bootlace crimps.

 

Assuming a junction box is used to join the multistrand wire with the Ikea leads using 40amp screw connectors, is it a requirement that the Ikea leads bootllace crimps be removed, and the raw strands twisted in with the house-side wire, or should the bootlaces stay?

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k1w1k1d
1737 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1336


  #3488676 8-May-2026 12:15
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Your electrician will know how to do this.

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