Any plumbers here?

This is a 2 year old house we have just moved into. I notice the pipe feeding the HWC inlet has a slow leak at the crox nut at the cold inlet. It appears that the connection is slightly misaligned. The misalignment appears to be caused by the 'straight' polybute (or PEX?) pipe that connects back to the pressure value, it is 'pulling' on this crox connection. It is also possible that the alignment was 'good' when first done but has been damaged by something being put in this cupboard as the whole setup is fairly exposed.

I am wondering if I can just tweak this crox nut up or is that a bad installation that needs to be replumbed with a 90deg bend on the flexible pipe? Or perhaps should have had that section done with copper?