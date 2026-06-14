I'm getting a 10m x 3m sleepout delivered in a month or so time and need to get the piles installed. The sleepout comes on 3 rows of skids which are at truck deck width so outside to outside of the skids is 2400mm. Each skid is made of 2 150x50 RS H4 bolted together.

A couple of questions that I hope someone can help with....

1) For the anchor piles I was planning to notch out the piles by 50mm and use m12 bolts to attach the skid to the pile. As the skids are made of 2 150x50mm beams, only 1 of the beams will sit on the pile but the other will still provide support since its all bolted together. Is this OK?

2) Due to the location of some existing pipework, I can't put piles under the middle skid. Apparently 2 rows is sufficient given the joist spacing but I'd rather support the middle skid to stop potential bouncing in the floor - to do this I plan to bolt a 100x100mm to the sides of each pair of piles and attach it to the centre skid. Piles and beams shown in red below. Does that sound reasonable or is there a better way?

Cheers