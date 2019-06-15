Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4k HDR streaming of new rental movies?
Naekyr

47 posts

Geek


#251257 15-Jun-2019 15:10
Send private message

I bought a new 2019 TV and it came installed with Google Play Movies.

 

 

 

I did a quick search online which said many of the Google play movies supported 4k HDR.

 

But when I bought and played any of these, they were only SDR and 1080p.

 

I found the same issue when trying to watch from my PC - I also noticed on the google play website I could not use the search bar to find any 4k or HDR movies, yet the support section says there should be many.

 

 

 

I came to the conclusion that google must be using a geoblock to not give NZ customers access to 4k HDR movies such as Aquaman

 

I then did further research and now I believe the only way to stream a new movie like Aquaman in 4k HDR/Dolby Vision is by using a Apple TV 4k box, as on the NZ Apple movie store I can see the movies do say they support 4k HDR/Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

 

The only other rental streaming movie service I know of is Neon but they are only in 1080p, SDR and stereo 2.0 sound

 

 

 

Is there any other ways to stream newly released rented movies from NZ in 4k HDR/Dolby Vision?

Linux
8916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2258765 15-Jun-2019 15:14
Send private message

Internet speed related maybe what type of connection are you on? I don't have any issues streaming 4K HDR Netflix

Naekyr

47 posts

Geek


  #2258767 15-Jun-2019 15:19
Send private message

Linux: Internet speed related maybe what type of connection are you on? I don't have any issues streaming 4K HDR Netflix

 

 

 

I have no issue with Netflix either.

 

 

 

I issue I have is finding a movie rental service that does 4k HDR

 

 

 

Netflix is a subscription service and not a rental service, it's also full of old movies or it's own content, Im looking for recent hollywood blockbuster stuff that came off the cinema

 

 

 

My internet connection: https://www.speedtest.net/result/8338502540

 

 

 

 

Dial111
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


#2258794 15-Jun-2019 17:12
Send private message

Linux: Internet speed related maybe what type of connection are you on? I don't have any issues streaming 4K HDR Netflix

 

 

 

Lol, did you even read the post? OP wants to know why 4K content is not showing on Play Movies.



AceVPD
137 posts

Master Geek


  #2276995 15-Jul-2019 14:28
Send private message

Any luck with this? I'm wanting to do the same. I have an xbox one x which only seems to have 4k on purchases rather than rentals. I was considering buying a chromecast Ultra today. (I have 3 standard chromecasts and 2 audio). It seems as though Apple 4k is the only option, but I'm not keen to buy any Apple products!



chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2277040 15-Jul-2019 14:39
Send private message

Is Vudu still an option? They always had the newer releases and the rental tiers were based on the stream quality. I would assume thay have added 4K in recent years?

 

Yes it appears they have.

 

Edit: unsure on HDR though...

Naekyr

47 posts

Geek


  #2277042 15-Jul-2019 14:48
Send private message

AceVPD: Any luck with this? I'm wanting to do the same. I have an xbox one x which only seems to have 4k on purchases rather than rentals. I was considering buying a chromecast Ultra today. (I have 3 standard chromecasts and 2 audio). It seems as though Apple 4k is the only option, but I'm not keen to buy any Apple products!




Yeah I’m not keen spending up to $300 just to rent a few movies.
Plus I don’t have a spare power plug spot for it.

I did not find a solution. Google tech support confirmed to me that NZ was excluded from receiving 4K HDR streams from google movies. But Apple does stream in 4K HDR to NZ.

In the last week I’ve found that my tv is on the list that will be receiving a software update in September which gives access to the Apple TV app and I’ll be able to rent movies through that software

NzBeagle
930 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2277045 15-Jul-2019 14:53
Send private message

Naekyr: Google tech support confirmed to me that NZ was excluded from receiving 4K HDR streams from google movies.

 

Darn those geographical limitations. In 2019, really, what excuse could they have. Rather this than physical media.



Senecio
1460 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2277050 15-Jul-2019 15:06
Send private message

It seems as though Apple 4k is the only option, but I'm not keen to buy any Apple products!


 

I honestly don't understand this anti-Apple sentiment when it comes to the ATV 4K. Fair enough, when it comes to phones knock yourself out bagging Apple. But the ATV 4K is a very good piece of hardware with (even more importantly in this segment) fantastic support from App developers. And, unusually for Apple its also comparatively well priced for what you get. The only other piece of hardware that comes close in its capability is the Nvidia Shield and when it was available from a local NZ retailer it was more expensive. I have both and for me the ATV 4K simply wins out due to its support by more local app developers. 

 

You're really losing out by discounting the ATV 4K based on your anti-Apple bias.

AceVPD
137 posts

Master Geek


  #2277066 15-Jul-2019 15:37
Send private message

Thanks
Found this on another post. Useful for finding which services have what and prices.

https://www.justwatch.com/nz

Yeah I know I might be missing out by not buying Apple. But a man has to have principles; )

Benjip
845 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2277067 15-Jul-2019 15:37
Send private message

If you have a 4K TV, Apple TV is a no-brainer.

AceVPD
137 posts

Master Geek


  #2277200 15-Jul-2019 17:24
Send private message

I don't really want to spend $300+ for another device. Will see what happens with the Apple TV app. I hope it comes to Android or Xbox, but I might be lucky.
Will stick with 4k blu rays and 1080p rentals for now.
I see the Apple TV remote is BT. Does it integrate with a universal IT remote like a Harmony?

Senecio
1460 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2277239 15-Jul-2019 19:18
Send private message

AceVPD: 
I see the Apple TV remote is BT. Does it integrate with a universal IT remote like a Harmony?

 

It won't work with your entry level IR Harmony remote but any remote that uses the Harmony Hub (ultimate or companion) works fine over bluetooth. The only drawback using a Harmony remote with ATV is the swipe is a bit hit and miss depending on the App. Fro example, when watching a on demand replay on Kayo Sports you can't use the Harmony direction arrows to fast forward/rewind. Many other Apps work fine but some do not so you have to use the ATV remote.

AceVPD
137 posts

Master Geek


  #2277246 15-Jul-2019 19:23
Send private message

Thanks.
I have a 750, 650 and Companion floating around. Currently have the 650 with screen and back lite buttons setup for my home theater.

Naekyr

47 posts

Geek


  #2277247 15-Jul-2019 19:28
Send private message

The following TV's will receive (if they have not already) an update that adds the  Apple TV, Apple Homekit and Apple Airplay 2 support.

 

 

 

  • Samsung FHD/HD 4, 5 Series (2018)
  • Samsung QLED 4K Q6, Q7, Q8, Q9 Series (2018 & 2019)
  • Samsung QLED 8K Q9 Series (2019)
  • Samsung The Frame Series (2018 & 2019)
  • Samsung The Serif Series (2019)
  • Samsung UHD 6, 7, 8 Series (2018 & 2019)
  • Sony Z9G Series (2019)
  • Sony A9G Series (2019)
  • Sony X950G Series (2019)
  • Sony X850G Series (2019 85", 75", 65" and 55" models)
  • LG OLED (2019)
  • LG NanoCell SM9X series (2019)
  • LG NanoCell SM8X series (2019)
  • LG UHD UM7X series (2019)

Smithy47
218 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2277344 15-Jul-2019 20:54
Send private message

Naekyr:

 

The following TV's will receive (if they have not already) an update that adds the  Apple TV, Apple Homekit and Apple Airplay 2 support.

 

 

 

  • Samsung FHD/HD 4, 5 Series (2018)
  • Samsung QLED 4K Q6, Q7, Q8, Q9 Series (2018 & 2019)
  • Samsung QLED 8K Q9 Series (2019)
  • Samsung The Frame Series (2018 & 2019)
  • Samsung The Serif Series (2019)
  • Samsung UHD 6, 7, 8 Series (2018 & 2019)
  • Sony Z9G Series (2019)
  • Sony A9G Series (2019)
  • Sony X950G Series (2019)
  • Sony X850G Series (2019 85", 75", 65" and 55" models)
  • LG OLED (2019)
  • LG NanoCell SM9X series (2019)
  • LG NanoCell SM8X series (2019)
  • LG UHD UM7X series (2019)

 

Samsung are the only TVs that have got or going to get Apple TV.  The rest are only getting Apple Airplay.  Great to play 4k movies on the Samsung. 




Smithy

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





