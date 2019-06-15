I bought a new 2019 TV and it came installed with Google Play Movies.

I did a quick search online which said many of the Google play movies supported 4k HDR.

But when I bought and played any of these, they were only SDR and 1080p.

I found the same issue when trying to watch from my PC - I also noticed on the google play website I could not use the search bar to find any 4k or HDR movies, yet the support section says there should be many.

I came to the conclusion that google must be using a geoblock to not give NZ customers access to 4k HDR movies such as Aquaman

I then did further research and now I believe the only way to stream a new movie like Aquaman in 4k HDR/Dolby Vision is by using a Apple TV 4k box, as on the NZ Apple movie store I can see the movies do say they support 4k HDR/Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The only other rental streaming movie service I know of is Neon but they are only in 1080p, SDR and stereo 2.0 sound

Is there any other ways to stream newly released rented movies from NZ in 4k HDR/Dolby Vision?