openmedia:

This is an attempt to track which of the various LEGAL NZ Streaming services work with an Amazon Fire Stick, and is an addition to the existing LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand thread.

Native Amazon App Store NZ Services



None at present

Side-loaded Android (TV) APK

TVNZ (1.22.0) - Android TV Version

ThreeNow TV (1.3.0) - Android TV Version - Now working correctly

Lightbox (1.0.2) - Android TV Version

Freeview NZ (1.9.12) -

Spark Sport (1.2.0) - Need confirmation

Kodi (19.x) Based

TVNZ

3Now

LightBox

Spark Sport

PlayStuff

SkyGo

Amazon App Store International Services that work in NZ (without vpn)



Netflix

Uefa.tv

YouTube

Vevo

Disney +

Amazon Prime

Not Working

Beamafilm

Please DM me or add a comment if you've got a newer APK to work or found a better approach for watching any of the NZ TV services on a Fire Stick.

For Kodi you need to install version 18.x for Widevine DRM support.