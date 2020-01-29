Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesNZ TV and Streaming Services on Amazon Fire Sticks
openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#265584 29-Jan-2020 14:11
This is an attempt to track which of the various LEGAL NZ Streaming services work with an Amazon Fire Stick, and is an addition to the existing LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand thread.

 

 

 

Native Amazon App Store NZ Services

 

  • None at present

Side-loaded Android (TV) APK

 

  • TVNZ (1.22.0) - Android TV Version
  • ThreeNow TV (1.3.0) - Android TV Version - Now working correctly
  • Lightbox (1.0.2) - Android TV Version
  • Freeview NZ (1.9.12) - 
  • Spark Sport (1.2.0) - Need confirmation

Kodi (19.x) Based

 

  • TVNZ
  • 3Now
  • LightBox
  • Spark Sport
  • PlayStuff
  • SkyGo

Amazon App Store International Services that work in NZ (without vpn)

 

  • Netflix
  • Uefa.tv
  • YouTube
  • Vevo
  • Disney +
  • Amazon Prime

Not Working

 

  • Beamafilm

Please DM me or add a comment if you've got a newer APK to work or found a better approach for watching any of the NZ TV services on a Fire Stick.

 

For Kodi you need to install version 18.x for Widevine DRM support.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Create new topic
cncman
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2440296 17-Mar-2020 20:44
Ok Im new to the Fire TV Stick I been googling and I cant seem to find any help regarding getting Freeview on demand onto this thing. Anyone care to advise?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Ian

Kiwifruta
1408 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2440356 17-Mar-2020 22:19
google "SIMPLE FREEVIEW NZ IPTV KODI SETUP (WITH FULL GUIDE & RADIO)"

cncman
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2440515 18-Mar-2020 09:15
Ok thanks for the link......maybe I should have been a little more specific, what I was after is the possibilty of using the Freeview on demand apk directly without going through Kodi as it would be alot cleaner for the rest of the family to use. I guess I should have gone with the Smart VU instead of the FireStick TV.....lesson learned lol.

 

 



Kiwifruta
1408 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2440566 18-Mar-2020 10:19
Good luck! I have an Android TV device and watch freeview through live channels. I also have a Fire TV box (1st gen). While I have side loaded NZ streaming apps, there are glitches in how they function so in the end, removed them all and accessed the streams via Kodi on the said device. Not as good as the native app on an approved device but still quite usable, without the glitches too.

openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2448009 27-Mar-2020 13:52
Just added a section for supported international services as Uefa.tv has just launched and works well on the Fire TV.

 

It also appears that the free Amazon Prime Video kids content works without any Geo IP issues.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

nurcopolics
144 posts

Master Geek


  #2476241 4-May-2020 12:33
ThreeNow app works great on FireTV, no issues. No 'mouse' needed either

openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2476271 4-May-2020 13:34
nurcopolics:

 

ThreeNow app works great on FireTV, no issues. No 'mouse' needed either

 

 

 

 

Which version are you using - the Android TV APK or the standard APK?

 

 

 

I've just tried the Android TV APK and I can't get any on-demand services to work - only the Live TV




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2476290 4-May-2020 13:52
cncman:

 

Ok thanks for the link......maybe I should have been a little more specific, what I was after is the possibilty of using the Freeview on demand apk directly without going through Kodi as it would be alot cleaner for the rest of the family to use. I guess I should have gone with the Smart VU instead of the FireStick TV.....lesson learned lol.

 

 

 

 

Sadly the official APK is currently protected so that it will only run on the DishTV dongles. Unless you're able to reverse the lockdown your options are

 

  • Kodi + NZ TV Addons or
  • TVNZ / Three APKs.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2476297 4-May-2020 13:57
Note if you're trying to sideload the latest TVNZ Android TV version it now comes as an apks file and you need to unpack the APK and install via

 

adb install-multiple -r base.apk split_config.en.apk split_config.xhdpi.apk

 

I've tested this with the official 1.7.1 release




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2515207 30-Jun-2020 18:41
Just upgraded TVNZ to latest 1.8.2 release with no issues.

 

ThreeNow TV has a 1.1 release but I'm still getting playback errors.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2779904 17-Sep-2021 13:57
Just tested the 1.18 TVNZ Android TV update and it works well on my Fire Sticks.

 

Still got issues with Three Now's Android TV update - I can login but I can't stream.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

old3eyes
8830 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2779984 17-Sep-2021 17:07
openmedia:

 

Just tested the 1.18 TVNZ Android TV update and it works well on my Fire Sticks.

 

Still got issues with Three Now's Android TV update - I can login but I can't stream.

 

 

Don't know if I'd worry about 3Now as I heard that it's being updated with the Discovery + app. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2829821 10-Dec-2021 10:06
Re-tested and updated the list

 

  • TVNZ (1.22.0) - Android TV Version
  • ThreeNow TV (1.3.0) - Android TV Version - Now working correctly

I'd be interested to hear from anyone who has tried NEON etc.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

openmedia

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2900183 12-Apr-2022 09:19
I've not got SkyGo working under Kodi for Prime's on-demand services and it appears there are a small number of SoHo and other channel services available for free.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

