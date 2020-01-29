openmedia:

This is an attempt to track which of the various LEGAL NZ Streaming services work with an Amazon Fire Stick, and is an addition to the existing LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand thread.
Native Amazon App Store NZ Services
- None at present
Side-loaded Android (TV) APK
- TVNZ (1.22.0) - Android TV Version
- ThreeNow TV (1.3.0) - Android TV Version - Now working correctly
- Lightbox (1.0.2) - Android TV Version
- Freeview NZ (1.9.12) -
- Spark Sport (1.2.0) - Need confirmation
Kodi (19.x) Based
- TVNZ
- 3Now
- LightBox
- Spark Sport
- PlayStuff
- SkyGo
Amazon App Store International Services that work in NZ (without vpn)
- Netflix
- Uefa.tv
- YouTube
- Vevo
- Disney +
- Amazon Prime
Not Working
- Beamafilm
Please DM me or add a comment if you've got a newer APK to work or found a better approach for watching any of the NZ TV services on a Fire Stick.
For Kodi you need to install version 18.x for Widevine DRM support.