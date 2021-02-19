Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesNo legal options to stream TWD s10e09 - 16?!
grolschie

901 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281464 19-Feb-2021 13:40
Ok, I'll start by stating that I'm not into copyright infringement. At home we have Neon, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+, as well as TVNZ onDemand and ThreeNow. That pretty much covers most bases.

But there currently no legal options to stream The Walking Dead Season 10, episodes 9 to 16. Neon has everything up to episode 8 only. And depending on which support team member you talk to you get told either that they have no current plans to stream it, or that someone else got the rights.

TVNZ is due to start streaming episodes 17 to 22 on March 1st (NZ time).

My options:
* I can skip these 8 missed episodes,
* or wait for them to show up somewhere else in the future (avoiding spoilers for months),
* or buy the entire season,
* or resort to illegal options. And if I did that, why not keep doing that each week to avoid TVNZ's adverts?

This just highlights the annoyance of not having a one-stop-shop for content, like Spotify, Tidal and etc do for music.

Rant over.

Loismustdye
816 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2659807 19-Feb-2021 14:42
To be fair it was a good start to the season and probably not something that I would skip, scratching the first option. 
I’d look at a VPN or other naughty option for these episodes only, then continue watching them on TV “the same day as the US” as the ads say.

 

you’ve made an extensive effort trying to do the legal thing and been hamstrung as a result. Just my 2cents 

Oblivian
6557 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2659875 19-Feb-2021 15:27
It's almost deserving of an attempt by someone with far too much time on their hands to run a NZ based catalogue check/wiki

 

Outlining the Exclusive vs shared rights. What that entails. Which seasons. And on-demand expiry and so on.

 

TVNZ Obviously has the exclusive rights for TWD - and seems to be broadcast only. With delayed/short term OD hosting. And their OD cataloge has some that is OD only. Some multi-format. And stuff that can be up for 3 weeks only. Or months on end/entire series.

 

Presumably it comes down to the rights agreements. Which are super fickle if these observations are anything to go by. I have noticed recently they must have partnerships or a good understanding of each others end of contract times. See a new but old Film on Netflix.. comes on tv a few weeks later. Alternatively, see a Movie on TVNZ broadcast, couple of weeks later.. it's often on the Netflix catalogue.

 

But expiring series or limited time to watch OD eps annoys the heck outta me. Especially when they are US based OD only series and they go and end them half way through or someone else has a different season/aged set of rights and takes them all up suddenly.

 

Very broken

lchiu7
5693 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2659916 19-Feb-2021 17:09
A couple of places where it's available but you might not be able to access the content.

 

Youtube TV (tv.youtube.com)  Has all 16 episodes of season 10 and there is a trial but it's heavily geofenced

 

Amazon Prime where you can add the AMC+ channel. There is a 7 day trial of AMC+

 

Click to see full size

 

No idea if you require a proxy service to see AMC+ on Prime (I have one running)

 

 




grolschie

901 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2659982 19-Feb-2021 20:47
Thanks y'all. I had thought about recording but not watching the new ones. Then wait for Neon (or whoever) to stream the missing ones. But I'm guessing that's technically not even legal in NZ. Stretching the definition of "time shifting" perhaps. Things were so much easier in the early days of the internet where everything was (seemingly) fair game. LOL.

lookout
347 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660063 20-Feb-2021 11:29
I had the same trouble, wanting to binge watch before the new episodes come out. Maybe do a DNS4ME trial? It looks like the episodes are free to watch on amc.com. There is a private forum for these types of discussions.

I did end up finding the episodes. I can confirm that episodes 9-16 are really good. Don’t skip them.

grolschie

901 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662730 25-Feb-2021 17:24
lookout: I had the same trouble, wanting to binge watch before the new episodes come out. Maybe do a DNS4ME trial? It looks like the episodes are free to watch on amc.com. There is a private forum for these types of discussions.

I did end up finding the episodes. I can confirm that episodes 9-16 are really good. Don’t skip them.

 

 

 

Actually, I don't even think they can be bought. I was accidentally looking at season 9. I will probably end up waiting for them to arrive somewhere. 

I guess I could start on Fear The Walking Dead.

grolschie

901 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2769000 30-Aug-2021 20:37
I received an email from Neon saying that Seasons 1 to 7 of TWD are leaving Neon soon.

Anyone know who has the rights now please?



Lias
4841 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2769087 30-Aug-2021 23:12
Fairplay to you for trying to do the right thing, but things like this are part of why I (and many others I know!) don't feel guilty about paying for a legal content provider option, and then just downloading everything we want to watch.




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10937 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2769089 30-Aug-2021 23:24
I've added you to the unblocking services discussion forum that may have a solution for you (feel free to ask questions in there also). As others say, you've made an effort but some networks are just asking for people to find workarounds.

 

For anyone else that I am yet to add just flick me a message.




grolschie

901 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2769105 31-Aug-2021 07:15
Thanks guys. I'm not comfortable with bypassing geo-restrictions, or pirating the content. I'm am curious to find out who has the rights now though.

Apsattv
1992 posts

Uber Geek


  #2769353 31-Aug-2021 14:22
I don't know if it helps or not but they have a FAST channel (Free add supported television) across various services

 

https://amc-twdtv14-1-us.samsung.wurl.tv/playlist.m3u8

 

not geo fenced

 

 

