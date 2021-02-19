It's almost deserving of an attempt by someone with far too much time on their hands to run a NZ based catalogue check/wiki

Outlining the Exclusive vs shared rights. What that entails. Which seasons. And on-demand expiry and so on.

TVNZ Obviously has the exclusive rights for TWD - and seems to be broadcast only. With delayed/short term OD hosting. And their OD cataloge has some that is OD only. Some multi-format. And stuff that can be up for 3 weeks only. Or months on end/entire series.

Presumably it comes down to the rights agreements. Which are super fickle if these observations are anything to go by. I have noticed recently they must have partnerships or a good understanding of each others end of contract times. See a new but old Film on Netflix.. comes on tv a few weeks later. Alternatively, see a Movie on TVNZ broadcast, couple of weeks later.. it's often on the Netflix catalogue.

But expiring series or limited time to watch OD eps annoys the heck outta me. Especially when they are US based OD only series and they go and end them half way through or someone else has a different season/aged set of rights and takes them all up suddenly.

Very broken