I am unsure of whether this is a hardware or software issue, but here goes:

The other day I went to go play some music on my M1 MBP through Apple Music, and upon the beginning of a song a loud high pitched noise was played for a split second before the song actually started. I have narrowed it down that it only occurs on the first song after I open music (eg. cmd+Q Music, then reopen) and occurs no matter what the system volume is set to. I am actually worried that if this keeps happening, one day the speakers will be effected.

Any help appreciated, feel free to ask any questions.

Cheers, H