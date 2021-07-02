Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple Music glitch
#288474 2-Jul-2021 10:08
I am unsure of whether this is a hardware or software issue, but here goes:

 

The other day I went to go play some music on my M1 MBP through Apple Music, and upon the beginning of a song a loud high pitched noise was played for a split second before the song actually started. I have narrowed it down that it only occurs on the first song after I open music (eg. cmd+Q Music, then reopen) and occurs no matter what the system volume is set to. I am actually worried that if this keeps happening, one day the speakers will be effected.

 

Any help appreciated, feel free to ask any questions.

 

Cheers, H

  #2737835 2-Jul-2021 10:50
Have you tried the Apple Support boards? There's bound to be others that have had this issue and can shed some light for you. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

  #2737849 2-Jul-2021 11:25
Handsomedan:

Have you tried the Apple Support boards? There's bound to be others that have had this issue and can shed some light for you. 


Will do that now, Thanks

