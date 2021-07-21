Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online streaming services
7plus APK for Android TV
damo99

26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#288749 21-Jul-2021 09:18
Just wondering if anyone can help direct me to a 7plus APK for Android TV. I've had a hunt but I can only find the Android apk. Any help would be appreciated!

steve2222
453 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2747489 21-Jul-2021 09:33
Most of the OZ ones are stored on Mega here:

 

 

 

https://mega.nz/folder/PaJQELqY#dg3wVzOFIybj6an5Yeq7PA

 

 

 

 

damo99

26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2747519 21-Jul-2021 10:15
Thanks for the link, that one looks pretty old and it didn't work on my Sony Android TV (looks like it might only work on the Nvidia shield).

Apsattv
1998 posts

Uber Geek


  #2748437 22-Jul-2021 23:33
Matt H has a 7plus Kodi addon, that was just updated. That might be an option

 

 

 

 



damo99

26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2748570 23-Jul-2021 09:18
Thanks, I already have the Kodi add-in. I was hoping to find the Android TV app so that I could use all the features, watchlist, etc. I'll just stick with casting from my mobile, that works ok :-)

Senecio
1524 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2748572 23-Jul-2021 09:22
I used to use that Mega Upload repository but have found it to be hit and miss. Some Apps like Kayo, if they are not the latest version simply won't let you log in. 

 

 

 

Best thing to do is create a new Google account with an Australian address then log into the Android TV with that google account. You'll then have access to the Australian play store and can download all the Australian FTA catch up apps you want. ABC iView and SBS On Demand have a great variety of content.

robjg63
3494 posts

Uber Geek


  #2748676 23-Jul-2021 11:49
I am still finding my way with getting android TV capable apps for my Chromecast with google TV.

 

It was initially pretty confusing until I twigged that Android apps and Android TV apps weren't always the same thing - and not always the same version numbers.

 

Anyway, I *think* that maybe this site has what you need:

 

https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/seven-west-media/7plus/7plus-4-24-release/

 

If you scoot down to the "See available downloads" section there are 2 variants.

 

I think the second one labelled as 'nodpi' may be the correct one.

 

If you hover your cursor over the tv screen symbol on both packages it actually pops up with 'supports android tv'.

 

Let us know if it works for you.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

damo99

26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2748678 23-Jul-2021 12:03
I came across that one the other day and I thought I'd struck gold (with the "Supports Android TV" bit), however it appears it's for a mobile as it comes up and only covers a 3rd of the screen and then changes the resolution and basically isn't for Android TV (well, not mine anyway lol).

 

 

 

I normally can find the Android TV variant without any issue (for other apps), but so far no luck with 7plus.

 

 

 

Thanks for your help.



damo99

26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2748679 23-Jul-2021 12:05
Senecio:

 

I used to use that Mega Upload repository but have found it to be hit and miss. Some Apps like Kayo, if they are not the latest version simply won't let you log in. 

 

 

 

Best thing to do is create a new Google account with an Australian address then log into the Android TV with that google account. You'll then have access to the Australian play store and can download all the Australian FTA catch up apps you want. ABC iView and SBS On Demand have a great variety of content.

 

 

 

 

I looked into changing my country in google play, but you can only do it once per year, so I decided not to do that.

 

 

 

I had considered what you're talking about, but I wasn't sure if that would mean I can't easily access the NZ store again. But maybe I'll try it, perhaps I can do that, grab the download and then switch back to my normal account - thanks for the suggestion. I'll let you know how I get on.

robjg63
3494 posts

Uber Geek


  #2748682 23-Jul-2021 12:16
damo99:

I came across that one the other day and I thought I'd struck gold (with the "Supports Android TV" bit), however it appears it's for a mobile as it comes up and only covers a 3rd of the screen and then changes the resolution and basically isn't for Android TV (well, not mine anyway lol).


 


I normally can find the Android TV variant without any issue (for other apps), but so far no luck with 7plus.


 


Thanks for your help.


Did you try both versions?




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

damo99

26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2748684 23-Jul-2021 12:23
robjg63:
damo99:

 

I came across that one the other day and I thought I'd struck gold (with the "Supports Android TV" bit), however it appears it's for a mobile as it comes up and only covers a 3rd of the screen and then changes the resolution and basically isn't for Android TV (well, not mine anyway lol).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I normally can find the Android TV variant without any issue (for other apps), but so far no luck with 7plus.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for your help.

 


Did you try both versions?

 

The second one is a bundle, which I am not sure how to install - I haven't tried that, but I'm assuming it's the same version, just in a bundle? Perhaps it isn't.

damo99

26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2748687 23-Jul-2021 12:32
Ok thanks to the add new account suggestion it worked!

 

 

 

I created a new google account, followed these instructions to change the country (via the "Computer" option https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/7431675?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop&oco=0), then I added that account to my Android TV, switched over to it and was able to install 7 Plus.

 

 

 

Thanks everyone for your help and useful suggestions.

agent86
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2748689 23-Jul-2021 12:33
I have it installed on AndroidTV at home.
I can get you the APK when I get home from work if you haven't resolved it by then.

Senecio
1524 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2748692 23-Jul-2021 12:36
damo99:

 

I looked into changing my country in google play, but you can only do it once per year, so I decided not to do that.

 

 

 

I had considered what you're talking about, but I wasn't sure if that would mean I can't easily access the NZ store again. But maybe I'll try it, perhaps I can do that, grab the download and then switch back to my normal account - thanks for the suggestion. I'll let you know how I get on.

 

 

 

 

Not suggesting you change your country. Rather creating a secondary Google account with a different country. I have NZ, AU and UK Google accounts and I'm signed into all three on the NVidia Shield. My NZ account is my primary and that is the default account I'm in at all times. I jus switch to the AU/UK accounts and restart the box every couple of months so I can update those regions Apps. Once updated I switch back to my NZ account. Doesn't matter which account I'm in I can use Apps from any of the three countries.

 

No different than having multiple Apple accounts on an Apple TV so you can access overseas streaming Apps.

Senecio
1524 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2748696 23-Jul-2021 12:38
damo99:

 

Ok thanks to the add new account suggestion it worked!

 

 

 

I created a new google account, followed these instructions to change the country (via the "Computer" option https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/7431675?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop&oco=0), then I added that account to my Android TV, switched over to it and was able to install 7 Plus.

 

 

 

Thanks everyone for your help and useful suggestions.

 

 

 

 

Glad you got it sorted. Once you have this set up it so much easier than trying to sideload apps from an APK Mirror site.

robjg63
3494 posts

Uber Geek


  #2748717 23-Jul-2021 13:21
Senecio:

 

damo99:

 

I looked into changing my country in google play, but you can only do it once per year, so I decided not to do that.

 

 

 

I had considered what you're talking about, but I wasn't sure if that would mean I can't easily access the NZ store again. But maybe I'll try it, perhaps I can do that, grab the download and then switch back to my normal account - thanks for the suggestion. I'll let you know how I get on.

 

 

 

 

Not suggesting you change your country. Rather creating a secondary Google account with a different country. I have NZ, AU and UK Google accounts and I'm signed into all three on the NVidia Shield. My NZ account is my primary and that is the default account I'm in at all times. I jus switch to the AU/UK accounts and restart the box every couple of months so I can update those regions Apps. Once updated I switch back to my NZ account. Doesn't matter which account I'm in I can use Apps from any of the three countries.

 

No different than having multiple Apple accounts on an Apple TV so you can access overseas streaming Apps.

 


That's really useful to know - Didn't know you could do that!




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

