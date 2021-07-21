Just wondering if anyone can help direct me to a 7plus APK for Android TV. I've had a hunt but I can only find the Android apk. Any help would be appreciated!
Most of the OZ ones are stored on Mega here:
https://mega.nz/folder/PaJQELqY#dg3wVzOFIybj6an5Yeq7PA
Thanks for the link, that one looks pretty old and it didn't work on my Sony Android TV (looks like it might only work on the Nvidia shield).
Matt H has a 7plus Kodi addon, that was just updated. That might be an option
Thanks, I already have the Kodi add-in. I was hoping to find the Android TV app so that I could use all the features, watchlist, etc. I'll just stick with casting from my mobile, that works ok :-)
I used to use that Mega Upload repository but have found it to be hit and miss. Some Apps like Kayo, if they are not the latest version simply won't let you log in.
Best thing to do is create a new Google account with an Australian address then log into the Android TV with that google account. You'll then have access to the Australian play store and can download all the Australian FTA catch up apps you want. ABC iView and SBS On Demand have a great variety of content.
I am still finding my way with getting android TV capable apps for my Chromecast with google TV.
It was initially pretty confusing until I twigged that Android apps and Android TV apps weren't always the same thing - and not always the same version numbers.
Anyway, I *think* that maybe this site has what you need:
https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/seven-west-media/7plus/7plus-4-24-release/
If you scoot down to the "See available downloads" section there are 2 variants.
I think the second one labelled as 'nodpi' may be the correct one.
If you hover your cursor over the tv screen symbol on both packages it actually pops up with 'supports android tv'.
Let us know if it works for you.
I came across that one the other day and I thought I'd struck gold (with the "Supports Android TV" bit), however it appears it's for a mobile as it comes up and only covers a 3rd of the screen and then changes the resolution and basically isn't for Android TV (well, not mine anyway lol).
I normally can find the Android TV variant without any issue (for other apps), but so far no luck with 7plus.
Thanks for your help.
I looked into changing my country in google play, but you can only do it once per year, so I decided not to do that.
I had considered what you're talking about, but I wasn't sure if that would mean I can't easily access the NZ store again. But maybe I'll try it, perhaps I can do that, grab the download and then switch back to my normal account - thanks for the suggestion. I'll let you know how I get on.
Did you try both versions?
The second one is a bundle, which I am not sure how to install - I haven't tried that, but I'm assuming it's the same version, just in a bundle? Perhaps it isn't.
Ok thanks to the add new account suggestion it worked!
I created a new google account, followed these instructions to change the country (via the "Computer" option https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/7431675?hl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop&oco=0), then I added that account to my Android TV, switched over to it and was able to install 7 Plus.
Thanks everyone for your help and useful suggestions.
Not suggesting you change your country. Rather creating a secondary Google account with a different country. I have NZ, AU and UK Google accounts and I'm signed into all three on the NVidia Shield. My NZ account is my primary and that is the default account I'm in at all times. I jus switch to the AU/UK accounts and restart the box every couple of months so I can update those regions Apps. Once updated I switch back to my NZ account. Doesn't matter which account I'm in I can use Apps from any of the three countries.
No different than having multiple Apple accounts on an Apple TV so you can access overseas streaming Apps.
Glad you got it sorted. Once you have this set up it so much easier than trying to sideload apps from an APK Mirror site.
