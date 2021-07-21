I am still finding my way with getting android TV capable apps for my Chromecast with google TV.

It was initially pretty confusing until I twigged that Android apps and Android TV apps weren't always the same thing - and not always the same version numbers.

Anyway, I *think* that maybe this site has what you need:

https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/seven-west-media/7plus/7plus-4-24-release/

If you scoot down to the "See available downloads" section there are 2 variants.

I think the second one labelled as 'nodpi' may be the correct one.

If you hover your cursor over the tv screen symbol on both packages it actually pops up with 'supports android tv'.

Let us know if it works for you.