I predominantly convert youtube channels into podcasts, this means they automatically downloaded and appear on ipad/iphone for watching in order.

Occasionally I feel guilty that I'm not watching on youtube, so give it a go again. But the dig problem is youtube doesn't respect my subscriptions.

On ios if you go to the subscriptions tab, it lists all videos from your subscribed users/channels, but in the most wonderful of orders or "relevant" or newest. No, I want the oldest, why would I ever want newest to oldest?

The other problem is you play the first video, but at the end, it just randomly chooses something else. NOOOO, I have this big list of curated people you dick, just limit me to that, and when I have nothing new from people I actually care to watch, then show me your reckons.

So back I go to podsync, and watch things just that I'm interested in, and in the order I want. The only annoyance about this method is after adding it to podsync, I then have to manually add the show to my podcast app.....so I'm actually contemplating if I can shoehorn these things into plex via a custom scanner and agent.