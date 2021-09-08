Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to you watch youtube - discovering great, just watching really bad
davidcole

#289470 8-Sep-2021 07:34
I predominantly convert youtube channels into podcasts, this means they automatically downloaded and appear on ipad/iphone for watching in order.

 

Occasionally I feel guilty that I'm not watching on youtube, so give it a go again.   But the dig problem is youtube doesn't respect my subscriptions.

 

On ios if you go to the subscriptions tab, it lists all videos from your subscribed users/channels, but in the most wonderful of orders or "relevant" or newest.  No, I want the oldest, why would I ever want newest to oldest? 

 

The other problem is you play the first video, but at the end, it just randomly chooses something else.  NOOOO, I have this big list of curated people you dick, just limit me to that, and when I have nothing new from people I actually care to watch, then show me your reckons.

 

So back I go to podsync, and watch things just that I'm interested in, and in the order I want.  The only annoyance about this method is after adding it to podsync, I then have to manually add the show to my podcast app.....so I'm actually contemplating if I can shoehorn these things into plex via a custom scanner and agent.  

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

davidcole

  #2774769 8-Sep-2021 18:55
So I got frustrated enough with this that I’ve made a custom scanner for Plex so they’re added to Plex as a tv show.

Need to work on a metedata agent as well to get the show information, but that can be manually updated. Just doesn’t add a show image at the moment.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

MadEngineer
  #2774786 8-Sep-2021 19:29
Maybe it depends on the presentation of the app on your device? On my tv it’s pretty much the same experience as any other device - by default it shows a bunch of suggested videos; a mix of my subscriptions, videos watched by those I’m subscribed to and others based on viewing history.

I can filter the view down to one channel and it shows their latest videos.

Can you make use of the watch later function then use that to watch them in order later?

To answer your question, I use the cast function within the YouTube app on my phone, then mostly follow subsequent videos as per the app on the tv but can override that with my phone.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

vexxxboy
  #2774788 8-Sep-2021 19:33
it could be worse , you could have a wife who cant be bothered to set up her own account and uses yours to watch updates on reality shows




Common sense is not as common as you think.



davidcole

  #2774790 8-Sep-2021 19:49
MadEngineer: Maybe it depends on the presentation of the app on your device? On my tv it’s pretty much the same experience as any other device - by default it shows a bunch of suggested videos; a mix of my subscriptions, videos watched by those I’m subscribed to and others based on viewing history.

I can filter the view down to one channel and it shows their latest videos.

Can you make use of the watch later function then use that to watch them in order later?

To answer your question, I use the cast function within the YouTube app on my phone, then mostly follow subsequent videos as per the app on the tv but can override that with my phone.


Yeah the trouble is I can’t seem to figure out a way (and I’m predominantly iOS based) to only play my subscriptions. If I wanted other random crap I’d go to explore. But the default behaviour after play a video listed from a subscription is something related. Not the next video of my Unwatched subscriptions.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

davidcole

  #2774791 8-Sep-2021 19:54
So here we go. My subscriptions. RNZ’s update from today followed by an episode of sail gp

I played the rnz update and hit the skip button. You can see the random crap it played afterwards.


Something from 8 years ago from mdbamedia that I’ve never heard of or care about.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

KiwiSurfer
  #2774976 8-Sep-2021 21:31
I find with YouTube that after a lot of of subscriptions and Thumbs Up/Downs their algorithms get pretty good at working out what videos you'd like watching. Normally just going to the home page is enough for me to find a video or two I like to see. I've just gone now and the first eight on the list, there are three that looks really interesting. I rarely go to the subscriptions pages as usually the videos from the channels I frequent are the ones that show up on the front page anyway.

 

For subscriptions, if you sorted by oldest then you'd see the same videos every time? As time goes on you'd have to scroll past heaps of seen videos to get to the new ones... Makes more sense to sort by new TBH. Only thing I would like to see is a filter -- e.g. 'Videos I haven't watched', 'Videos uploaded in the last month', etc and sort only these videos by age?

 

I always turn off the autoplay thingy on al the video apps. YouTube, Netflix, etc -- all have the play next video turned off.

 

You may like to try their 'Watch Later' -- just add videos you want to see to your Watch later list. If you watch anything in there, it will always move on to the next video in your Watch Later list--which can be annoying for me as some of the videos I add are actually part of a series and I want to to see the next video in the series, not whats next in my Watch Later list. But if you just want to watch it in the order you want see them, the watch later function is a great way to do that.

davidcole

  #2774978 8-Sep-2021 21:40
I had to make that as a suggestion to YouTube. There is no sort by oldest. It’s most relevant and newest. FFS. Are we back in the days of linear tv?




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

