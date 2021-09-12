Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online streaming services Odd sound issues PrimeVideo

#289541 12-Sep-2021 09:13
Since I now have access to PrimeVideo, I've finally managed to sit down and start watching The Expanse (no spoilers please, only up to about S01E07), but for some reason, I get an occasional sound issue.

 

Speech becomes very muted but all other sound seems fine. Then today, speech was muted but also has a bad distortion to it as well.

 

This has occurred on a couple of other shows via PrimeVideo as well but seems to come right after about 10s, but with The Expanse, seems to be longer.

 

Any ideas ?

 

Running the app on Xbox One, connected to a HTIAB for sound via optical.  Is on wired connection, gigabit fiber.

 

I've not encountered this issue on any other streaming platform via the same setup. 

 

 




  #2779147 16-Sep-2021 09:45
Sorry to hear - but just chiming in to say I have been using Prime Video for a couple of years now and not had any issues like you describe. Do you get the same issues if you are using a different device - for example via computer or phone etc? fwiw I am just running through Apple TV. 

  #2779184 16-Sep-2021 10:23
Im suspecting its the HTIAB after a little bit of playing around. Think it dosent like some codecs or something thats getting pushed through. All other Xbox apps are fine with it tho...so odd but can live with it for now :)




