CutCutCut

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290598 22-Nov-2021 11:46
I've been trying to figure out why I don't seem to be getting Dolby Atmos out of the Disney plus app on Xbox One. I finally had time to play around with the bitstream out of the Xbox, it seems to be working on Plex ok as I'm getting True HD and Atmos to the receiver, I'm getting Dolby digital plus out of Netflix which I think is all I will get unless I upgrade to the top tier, but I only seem to get Dobly Digital plus out of Disney plus despite it saying Atmos is available. I also tried the disney plus app via chromecast ultra but again it was limited to DD + which may be a limitation of that device. 

 

 

 

Is anybody using an Xbox with the Disney plus app able to get Atmos? I've tried to find some info online but can't find a clear answer, and have been unsuccesful so far in contacting their support chat.

CutCutCut

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2818075 23-Nov-2021 20:48
Anybody? I am still having problems contacting their support via chat, it just never seems to load, I'll never try via a different browser.

dolsen
1389 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818078 23-Nov-2021 20:55
CutCutCut: Anybody? I am still having problems contacting their support via chat, it just never seems to load, I'll never try via a different browser.

 

 

 

I am getting dolby Atmos via the disney+ app on the xbox series X for the shows that support it. Make sure you select "atmos for home theater" (or something like that) under settings before opening disney+. Would assume that the std xbox  one would also support Atmos as well.

 

 

 

 

 

 

CutCutCut

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2818095 23-Nov-2021 22:10
Yes I think I see what you mean, but I think what is happening there is that the Xbox decodes all the audio and re-encodes it back as Atmos before sending it out via HDMI, if you go into Advanced/additional options, you can select allow passthrough which will pass the audio straight to your receiver as bitstream and let it decode it. The best I seem to be able to get is Dolby Digital plus from Disney.



dolsen
1389 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818223 24-Nov-2021 09:16
Have you selected atmos in the format output. Note - DTS:X makes Disney+ drop back to 5.1.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CutCutCut

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2818329 24-Nov-2021 10:24
Yup, that's what I have selected, I tried the 5.1 and 7.1 uncompressed too, but it still used Dolby Digital plus, via bitstream to my receiver. I do have an Xbox one S though and not the X, I don't know if that will make a difference.

sen8or
1281 posts

Uber Geek


  #2818362 24-Nov-2021 11:50
Dont you have to install an Atmos app on the xbox for it to work?

CutCutCut

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2818729 24-Nov-2021 19:40
Yes there's a Dolby Atmos app and a DTS X app you install. Before the Xbox had the bitstream out option, it would just output at whatever you had selected on the xbox, doing some kind of transcoding to make everything Atmos or whatever you had selected so there was no way if knowing what it was outputting, it never sounded like it was Atmos though and now that I can see that it's only outputting at Dolby Digital plus.



grolschie
894 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2821216 29-Nov-2021 19:29
Last time I tried it worked for me. Basically set the Xbox to output Dolby Atmos for Home Theatre and also select enable "Passthrough" option. The AVR would automatically switch from Dolby Atmos over LPCM to Dolby Atmos over DD+ with the right content.

CutCutCut

957 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822124 30-Nov-2021 21:12
Ohhhh right, I'm only now just learning that Atmos can be inside Dolby Digital plus. My avr will be showing Atmos from the Xbox around the OS and then it flicks to Dolby Digital plus on the Ave when I hit play. So I'm guessing that it's possible that it is sending Atmos via Dolby Digital plus, I was just thinking it would be showing Atmos on the receiver. So is there a way to tell what is actually being received by avr?

grolschie
894 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822130 30-Nov-2021 21:24
That depends on your AVR. My Sony briefly flashes the audio format on its front panel's LCD screen when it changes. You might need to look up your AVR's manual.

