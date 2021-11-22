I've been trying to figure out why I don't seem to be getting Dolby Atmos out of the Disney plus app on Xbox One. I finally had time to play around with the bitstream out of the Xbox, it seems to be working on Plex ok as I'm getting True HD and Atmos to the receiver, I'm getting Dolby digital plus out of Netflix which I think is all I will get unless I upgrade to the top tier, but I only seem to get Dobly Digital plus out of Disney plus despite it saying Atmos is available. I also tried the disney plus app via chromecast ultra but again it was limited to DD + which may be a limitation of that device.

Is anybody using an Xbox with the Disney plus app able to get Atmos? I've tried to find some info online but can't find a clear answer, and have been unsuccesful so far in contacting their support chat.