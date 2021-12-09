No more VodafoneTV: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/tv/
Seems a shame, it was a good solution compared with the TVNZ onDemand and ThreeNow apps on my TV.
Yup - being discussed here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=291861
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Yep, saw that discussion....but it came one minute after I posted my post :-)