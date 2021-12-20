Too late now but I got NFL Gamepass a couple of days before the Superbowl. Don't know how but ended up paying 1 euro (!).

Whatever I paid, it was well worth it to get the US broadcast of the game. The ads were there too - which is a definite improvement on the ESPN ones.

I don't mind the ESPN commentators on Monday Night Football but I don't want them for the big game and I hate it when they try and put an Aus/NZ spin on something - this is a US event and I want their version of it.

For what it's worth, Spark Sport carried the NFL Network broadcast, which had another set of commentators.

The NFL Gamepass streamed very smoothly through Apple TV - very impressed with the quality. There are also a number of documentaries to watch which I might dip into over the next month.