vexxxboy

#293004 20-Dec-2021 09:55
for anyone interested , NFL Game pass is just $1.50 a week for the remainder of the season for the Pro subscription which is everything.




TeaLeaf
  #2853427 19-Jan-2022 13:13
Is that deal a coupon? Would make post season playoff heaven. Doesnt have a weekly option, just the $19.99 for Pro (annual). That is Annual up until July 2022. What is the normal cost for a full season of NFL TV?

Curious does NFL TV cut to those annoying ad breaks you get with ESPN, given how stop start stop USA sports are, it drives me mental with the same 5 or so ads every time.

JPNZ
  #2856735 26-Jan-2022 16:19
TeaLeaf:
Curious does NFL TV cut to those annoying ad breaks you get with ESPN, given how stop start stop USA sports are, it drives me mental with the same 5 or so ads every time.

 

 

Worse IMO is what spark does and just have a blank screen for what seems like an eternity whilst the ads are on




TeaLeaf
  #2857100 27-Jan-2022 11:50
JPNZ:

 

Worse IMO is what spark does and just have a blank screen for what seems like an eternity whilst the ads are on

 

 

True. Although, although the ESPN ads are about 3 every time out etc and the same 3 ads and it is hella annoying. 

I might sign up to NFL TV, hoping the 49rs some how beat the Rams, was so happy when it looked like the Rams had bombed an unbeatable lead with Brady getting the Bucs the win, only to have the Rams steal it back with seconds to go. Would rather have faced the Bucs than the Rams.

Looking at the matchups I think the Chiefs are going to win the Super Bowl.



Wakrak
  #2857105 27-Jan-2022 11:58
Excited for Monday's game. Thankfully EPSN via SkyGo has the NFL. 

 

Caketiger
  #2869641 16-Feb-2022 14:09
Too late now but I got NFL Gamepass a couple of days before the Superbowl. Don't know how but ended up paying 1 euro (!). 

 

Whatever I paid, it was well worth it to get the US broadcast of the game. The ads were there too - which is a definite improvement on the ESPN ones. 

 

I don't mind the ESPN commentators on Monday Night Football but I don't want them for the big game and I hate it when they try and put an Aus/NZ spin on something - this is a US event and I want their version of it. 

 

For what it's worth, Spark Sport carried the NFL Network broadcast, which had another set of commentators. 

 

The NFL Gamepass streamed very smoothly through Apple TV - very impressed with the quality. There are also a number of documentaries to watch which I might dip into over the next month. 

