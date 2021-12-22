Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Online streaming services interruption to streaming service
gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


#293029 22-Dec-2021 17:36
Spark modem HG659b

 

Prime video.

 

 

 

 

 

Hello. i'm streaming Prime video via my above modem and Google Chromecast. 

 

 

 

Using speedtest.net my download speed is 61.11 mbps WHILE watching a programme on Prime Video (its 5:30 pm on wednesday).

 

 

 

I'm getting periodic interruptions to the program when it 'freezes' for 1/2 a second & then resumes. but 3-5 minutes altewr its another small interuption. Not much, but frequent enough to be annoying. 

 

I'm wondering, if its possible to identify the cause of the interruptions ? 

 

 

Peppery
889 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2837009 22-Dec-2021 17:43
Are other devices in the house having the same issue, or just the Chromecast?

gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


  #2837013 22-Dec-2021 17:52
Peppery:

 

Are other devices in the house having the same issue, or just the Chromecast?

 

 

 

 

im the only person in the house - no one else.  Only other thing is my WIN 10 PC. and its fast. i've recently bought a new PC a few months ago - had one slow processor, Ive now got a PC with:

 

11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-1165G7 @ 2.80GHz   2.80 GHz

 

 

 

so its a lot faster :) - so i cant answer your query. sorry 

 

 

 

 

SATTV
1331 posts

Uber Geek


  #2837023 22-Dec-2021 18:16
What are you casting from?

 

Have you tried casting from your PC to see if that has the same issue?

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous



gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


  #2837029 22-Dec-2021 18:43
SATTV:

 

What are you casting from?

 

Have you tried casting from your PC to see if that has the same issue?

 

John

 

 

 

 

im casting from my mobile phone - HOWERVER in  a previous post, once the connection is made, the connection doesnt go through my phone. It goes direct from my modem to the chromecast/TV.

 

 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=290830

 

 

 

 

gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


  #2837042 22-Dec-2021 19:14
I've factory reset my google chromecast 

insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2837089 22-Dec-2021 21:31
First thing I'd check is that you're getting the right DNS settings for your ISP, and therefore best CDNs assigned (not required for all types of CDNs but some)

Could try hard coding your ISPs DNS settings into the device or your dhcp settings to bypass the DNS service within your router.

Have a feeling this one is going to be annoying to troubleshoot...


Do you have both 2.4ghz and 5ghz configured on your router with the same SSID? Could try disabling one frequency to see if it's bouncing between 5ghz and 2ghz, or splitting them out into different SSID names .

gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


  #2837108 22-Dec-2021 23:09
After a factory reset of my Google chromecast - no more probs 

