gordonisnz

First thing I'd check is that you're getting the right DNS settings for your ISP, and therefore best CDNs assigned (not required for all types of CDNs but some)



Could try hard coding your ISPs DNS settings into the device or your dhcp settings to bypass the DNS service within your router.



Have a feeling this one is going to be annoying to troubleshoot...





Do you have both 2.4ghz and 5ghz configured on your router with the same SSID? Could try disabling one frequency to see if it's bouncing between 5ghz and 2ghz, or splitting them out into different SSID names .