Using On Demand on Sony Smart TV
#293101 28-Dec-2021 15:28
Hi, having recently got a smart TV  and trying out TV1 On demand for the first time I have  a couple, of questions.

 

Do you need to go to YouTube first to get to OnDemand? It's a Sony TV and we're using the voice-activated button on the remote. It can take a while and shows you all kinds of things while getting there...quite hilarious. Then when YouTube opens Glenn Campbell starts singing "Yesterday When I was Young". We've tried everything to stop it. but can't.

 

On the Plus side On Demand is wonderful, nicely in sync, decent picture and best of all no logo in the corner. And short ads. Too good to last I fear.

  #2839616 28-Dec-2021 16:43
Go to where apps are downloadable on your TV and get the TVNZOD app - that’s how/best way to watch it on a Smart TV.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #2839627 28-Dec-2021 17:10
TVNZ On Demand and Three Now are the two primary free to air on demand apps, both available from the Google Play store. IIRC, TVNZ On Demand was pre-installed, or at least there was a link to install it from the home screen on the TV.

You should not be using YouTube to watch their content.

I've never tried using the voice controls on my Sony, so I cannot tell you if it would work with the TVNZ On Demand app.

  #2839631 28-Dec-2021 17:37
I'm after what's required to get to what you want.  I mean we push this and that, yell at the mike, fluff around for about 15 mins, get Glenn Campbell a few time and eventually to where we should be. It's a Sony Bravia..  are the steps on that TV to get to TNVZ App known? I did download and install it but can't find it again and I think we do watch it on that (not You Tube) but getting there is the problem.
And how does one stop Glenn Campbell..  or whatever audio starts on Youtube. That is, can you go there  and not have some audio playing ?

 

We can have a laugh at how dumb this smart tv really is, but sometimes its frustrating.



  #2839660 28-Dec-2021 18:49
What model is it?

Usually with Sony you press the Home button or the Apps button

You should then get a list of the preinstalled apps

If the TVNZ and three now aren't there - try Google play app and download

To exit out of YouTube use the back or exit button on The remote

You can turn off voice commands in the settings menu (maybe called 'Ok Google')

Clint

  #2839667 28-Dec-2021 19:18
Most apps have to be programmed to allow voice search to work.  From my experience with my Sony X95G (Android TV), voice searching does not work across NZ TV provided apps such as TVNZ or Three... It will default to Youtube if it can't find it the item in other apps such as Netflix.

