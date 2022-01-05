Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Sport app image quality - Samsung Q7 55"
#293197 5-Jan-2022 13:40
Being a novice to use of Apps on Smart TVs and not a fan of streaming, is there any way to determine the image quality of Spark Sport in particular?  I have 300/100 Fibre connection.




  #2843855 5-Jan-2022 16:52
They run 1080p50.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

  #2843858 5-Jan-2022 17:05
Spark sport has a 7 day trial, so just try it for your self and see how it looks on your setup.

  #2843917 5-Jan-2022 19:53
djtOtago: Spark sport has a 7 day trial, so just try it for your self and see how it looks on your setup.

 

 

 

I am an occasional subscriber.  Compared to Sky channels the resolution looks good but I am looking for more precision on what Sparrk Sport delivers (if possible).




  #2843919 5-Jan-2022 19:57
As a follow-up, in Wellington I never experienced 'rain fade' on Sky.  Up North this happens with any major weather event involving rain and satellite is the only terestial option for both Sky and Freeview.




  #2843976 5-Jan-2022 20:34
OldGeek:

 

djtOtago: Spark sport has a 7 day trial, so just try it for your self and see how it looks on your setup.

 

 

 

I am an occasional subscriber.  Compared to Sky channels the resolution looks good but I am looking for more precision on what Sparrk Sport delivers (if possible).

 

 

More precisely 1080p50 around 7 Mbps.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

