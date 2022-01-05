Being a novice to use of Apps on Smart TVs and not a fan of streaming, is there any way to determine the image quality of Spark Sport in particular? I have 300/100 Fibre connection.
They run 1080p50.
Spark sport has a 7 day trial, so just try it for your self and see how it looks on your setup.
I am an occasional subscriber. Compared to Sky channels the resolution looks good but I am looking for more precision on what Sparrk Sport delivers (if possible).
As a follow-up, in Wellington I never experienced 'rain fade' on Sky. Up North this happens with any major weather event involving rain and satellite is the only terestial option for both Sky and Freeview.
More precisely 1080p50 around 7 Mbps.
