I recently obtained an LG 70UF770V TV from a family member, and so far I'm loving it except one little annoyance......

I run a Plex server for media, and for some reason if I use the SmartShare app to stream from that via Plex's DLNA option, subtitles are always enabled.

I've deleted the subtitle files, turned off in Plex, turned off on the TV etc but still appear. If I use the LG Plex app, it behaves itself. (But don't like using the app, its sluggish)

Anyone know how to force the subtitles to stay off with Plex via DLNA ?

TIA