Yea TV3 seem to have dropped support for their app on Samsung TVs. I used to have the 3NOW app on my 8 year old Samsung TV but it mysteriously disappeared a couple of years ago, and I just blamed it on my aging TV. However when I bought my new Samsung TV a few months ago I searched for the 3NOW app and found that it's also not available on brand new Samsungs either.

You can use the Freeview On Demand app to watch some TV3 on demand content (currently around 205 TV3 titles on there), but other than that I think you are out of luck.

Other than watching TV3 the old fashioned way, your last resort might be something like the Dish TV SmartVu device, which does still have access to the 3NOW app.

Not sure about Acorn sorry - I've never used it. [EDIT: I did just search for Acorn on my new TV's app store and nothing came up]