Online streaming services Spotify vs Amazon Music Casting Protocols
#293859 17-Feb-2022 20:40
Hi.

 

Anyone know much about what services use what casting protocols?

 

On Spotify from my Android device, if I open the casting menu, there are like 13 devices in my home I could "throw" my music at including TV's, Wifi Speakers, Amps, Shield TV's etc..

 

On Amazon Music, I have Shield TV, and Echo Devices only. It can't see all the other devices.

 

I thought both Spotify and Amazon Music used Airplay or Airplay 2, but today in Chat, amazon support said they don't support airplay (despite a number of articles on their own site saying they do).

 

I'd like to switch away from Spotify to Amazon Music for a variety of reasons, however, I can't do that until I can find a way to be able to achieve the ability to send my music from my android devices to the same devices that Spotify supports if a thing like that is even possible.

 

Cheers

 

 

davidcole
  #2870625 17-Feb-2022 21:45
Spotify does do airplay. But Spotify connect is much better as it’s not tied to your phone….and you can pass the control of the stream around from a phone to a pc all the while playing on a speaker. I really like it. My smart speaker I tend to use has both Spotify connect and airplay. And I exclusively use Spotify connect for it (having to use airplay for podcasts from my phone)

I think it’s their killer feature as it’s supported by so much. Including an open source project (used by volumio)




  #2870643 17-Feb-2022 22:38
davidcole: Spotify does do airplay. But Spotify connect is much better as it’s not tied to your phone….and you can pass the control of the stream around from a phone to a pc all the while playing on a speaker. I really like it. My smart speaker I tend to use has both Spotify connect and airplay. And I exclusively use Spotify connect for it (having to use airplay for podcasts from my phone)

I think it’s their killer feature as it’s supported by so much. Including an open source project (used by volumio)

 

Well, surely, you are governed by the target devices capability? Are you saying that the devices I can see with spotify have spotify connect built in?

 

Is that why spotify can see them but Amazon music cannot?

 

 

  #2870650 17-Feb-2022 23:03
networkn:

 

davidcole: Spotify does do airplay. But Spotify connect is much better as it’s not tied to your phone….and you can pass the control of the stream around from a phone to a pc all the while playing on a speaker. I really like it. My smart speaker I tend to use has both Spotify connect and airplay. And I exclusively use Spotify connect for it (having to use airplay for podcasts from my phone)

I think it’s their killer feature as it’s supported by so much. Including an open source project (used by volumio)

 

Well, surely, you are governed by the target devices capability? Are you saying that the devices I can see with spotify have spotify connect built in?

 

Is that why spotify can see them but Amazon music cannot?

 

 

Yip. 



  #2870665 18-Feb-2022 06:54
Spotify was like Netflix and just flung it about.   The rest just rely on Google casting 




