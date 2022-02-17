Hi.

Anyone know much about what services use what casting protocols?

On Spotify from my Android device, if I open the casting menu, there are like 13 devices in my home I could "throw" my music at including TV's, Wifi Speakers, Amps, Shield TV's etc..

On Amazon Music, I have Shield TV, and Echo Devices only. It can't see all the other devices.

I thought both Spotify and Amazon Music used Airplay or Airplay 2, but today in Chat, amazon support said they don't support airplay (despite a number of articles on their own site saying they do).

I'd like to switch away from Spotify to Amazon Music for a variety of reasons, however, I can't do that until I can find a way to be able to achieve the ability to send my music from my android devices to the same devices that Spotify supports if a thing like that is even possible.

Cheers