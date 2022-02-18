Finally did it. Cancelled Sky which we were hardly watching anymore. I'm with Vodafone and surprisingly they put me through to retentions and gave me a new monthly broadband deal which I’m super happy with. Service was fast and efficient...let’s see what the follow through will be as it’s still on.
We have Netflix. I’d like to add another streaming service and looking for recommendations. Not into horror, sci-fi or large volumes of blood.
My new Dish Android TV box is super and I have downloaded a number of apps on to it including Kodi where I’d also like to add some legal repositories to that for streaming News. Any ideas?
I’m quite chuffed with the box, it does more than what I expected and would recommend it for anyone who is affected by VTV ending. The only thing it doesn’t do is re-start a programme or record but there is a workaround tweak for recording in another thread.