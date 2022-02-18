Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesMoving away from Sky. Streaming and other options
#293862 18-Feb-2022 11:04
Finally did it. Cancelled Sky which we were hardly watching anymore. I'm with Vodafone and surprisingly they put me through to retentions and gave me a new monthly broadband deal which I’m super happy with. Service was fast and efficient...let’s see what the follow through will be as it’s still on.

We have Netflix. I’d like to add another streaming service and looking for recommendations. Not into horror, sci-fi or large volumes of blood.

My new Dish Android TV box is super and I have downloaded a number of apps on to it including Kodi where I’d also like to add some legal repositories to that for streaming News. Any ideas?

I’m quite chuffed with the box, it does more than what I expected and would recommend it for anyone who is affected by VTV ending. The only thing it doesn’t do is re-start a programme or record but there is a workaround tweak for recording in another thread.


  #2870796 18-Feb-2022 11:28
We have

 

Disney+

 

AppleTv

 

Amazon Video

 

 

 

all of them have shows you're not into but I think Disney+ may suit you best of those three, imho

  #2870813 18-Feb-2022 11:59
Bit more info on what sort of streaming service.

 

TV/Movies

 

Sport

 

Docos

 

 




  #2870821 18-Feb-2022 12:03
It sounds like you might have similar taste to me.

 

I have Apple TV+ and the volume of content isn't as plentiful as other services but I still find it good value for money. My favourites are Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Trying, Home Before Dark and Acapulco.

 

I had Neon up until recently but it's a clunky and dated platform, and the content has really deteriorated since Sky took over Lightbox. It wasn't worth the $16 a month cost.

 

You might also want to consider waiting for Discovery+ which should have a decent amount of local content. 



  #2870840 18-Feb-2022 12:58
I’ve decided to rent or buy movies, to stop mindless endless bingeing on subscription services. Watching more things on the telly isn’t on the bucket list. I’m probably not their target customer. Anyway those are my 2 cents.

  #2870891 18-Feb-2022 14:42
I like a mix of entertainment. Enjoy most British productions plus dramas, comedy, foreign films, James Bond and lethal weapon kind of violence is ok, but wont watch anything cruel or evil.
Documentaries, history, old classics and trues stories. Probably like a lot more than I can think of now.

I tried Apple TV for free after a purchase but couldn’t get involved in it enough to make it worth subscribing to.

Thought about Acorn and maybe Prime. Isn’t Disney mainly for kids? So many choices.

  #2870894 18-Feb-2022 14:47
There are no lock in contracts for these service. Sign up to one of the services, try it for month. If you like it, keep, if don't move on to the next.

 

I've unsubscribed from all streaming services now (YouTube premium and Deezer excluded). There is so much content available through FTA streaming now I have access to so much content I can't decide what to watch. When I last had Netflix I would scroll through the UI for 10mins trying to decide what to watch before giving up and going to bed to read a book.

  #2870936 18-Feb-2022 15:42
Senecio:

There are no lock in contracts for these service. Sign up to one of the services, try it for month. If you like it, keep, if don't move on to the next.


I've unsubscribed from all streaming services now (YouTube premium and Deezer excluded). There is so much content available through FTA streaming now I have access to so much content I can't decide what to watch. When I last had Netflix I would scroll through the UI for 10mins trying to decide what to watch before giving up and going to bed to read a book.



Ha...sounds like me...scrolling for ages trying to find something and then giving up. Actually haven’t used FTA, the apps have been there and I’ve always thought it was just catch up TV.
Good advice, must have a look.



  #2870962 18-Feb-2022 16:18
I considering the same thing once Discovery+ launches I bet TV3 will lose HGTV and sky will lose TLC

I cant discuss my streaming lineup publicly




  #2870969 18-Feb-2022 16:28
I added Chromecast with Google TV to our TV. We subscribe to various streaming services. Google TV will search all connected services to find results and launch when found. It also does voice search which is very handy. No more scrolling endlessly though different services or finding my phone to search on Watch Now App.

 

 

 

 

  #2870992 18-Feb-2022 17:18
Senecio:

 

There are no lock in contracts for these service. Sign up to one of the services, try it for month. If you like it, keep, if don't move on to the next.

 

I've unsubscribed from all streaming services now (YouTube premium and Deezer excluded). There is so much content available through FTA streaming now I have access to so much content I can't decide what to watch. When I last had Netflix I would scroll through the UI for 10mins trying to decide what to watch before giving up and going to bed to read a book.

 

 

This is what I try to do, when I remember. Will be stopping Spark Sport at the end of the footy season and then starting it up again when the next one starts.

 

 

 

Oh. Hang on.....

  #2871010 18-Feb-2022 17:55
Kiwifruta: I’ve decided to rent or buy movies, to stop mindless endless bingeing on subscription services. Watching more things on the telly isn’t on the bucket list. I’m probably not their target customer. Anyway those are my 2 cents.

 

May I recommend Aro Video for renting if you are in Wellington and streaming wherever you are.

 

https://www.arovideo.co.nz/

  #2871136 19-Feb-2022 01:33
wally22:

Kiwifruta: I’ve decided to rent or buy movies, to stop mindless endless bingeing on subscription services. Watching more things on the telly isn’t on the bucket list. I’m probably not their target customer. Anyway those are my 2 cents.


May I recommend Aro Video for renting if you are in Wellington and streaming wherever you are.


https://www.arovideo.co.nz/



Thanks for the suggestion, unfortunately not available for me in Australia.

  #2871139 19-Feb-2022 05:15
There’s a surprising amount of good stuff on TVNZOD. It’s free as you would know and has ads - but they’re short and few in number - not really intrusive under the circs.




  #2871211 19-Feb-2022 08:43
eracode:

There’s a surprising amount of good stuff on TVNZOD. It’s free as you would know and has ads - but they’re short and few in number - not really intrusive under the circs.



I checked the Three and One on demand last night. Was surprised, as you say quite a bit of content to choose from. Might just wait a little before adding another one.

I will miss the News channels a bit.

  #2871222 19-Feb-2022 09:09
Eva888:

I will miss the News channels a bit.

 

Which news channels do you miss? Most are available from other sources.

 

 




