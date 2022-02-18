It sounds like you might have similar taste to me.

I have Apple TV+ and the volume of content isn't as plentiful as other services but I still find it good value for money. My favourites are Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Trying, Home Before Dark and Acapulco.

I had Neon up until recently but it's a clunky and dated platform, and the content has really deteriorated since Sky took over Lightbox. It wasn't worth the $16 a month cost.

You might also want to consider waiting for Discovery+ which should have a decent amount of local content.