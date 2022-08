stu28: We are flying up to the Cook Islands in a few weeks time, and I thought I might be able to watch a move on our flight up to the Island with out paying Air New Zealand extra fee! Does anyone know if that is possible?, I have a Samsung Tablet and phone.

If you have a Netflix account and the Netflix app on your device, you can download content for offline watching, this works well even in Airplane mode.

Disney Plus and Amazon Prime do this too, i've seen some playback be dependent on connectivity however - even if you have the content offline, it'll want to 'check in' before it'll let you watch. So my advice would be to have some content on all of the packages to give you some options.

Running VLC to play back any offline content you have in the usual video formats, transferred to your phone's memory card or onboard storage, will also work quite well.

I recommend a double-adaptor for your audio jack if you want to watch together. But also be prepared to have the volume cranked... noise cancelling headphones will help a lot.