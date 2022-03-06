Can anyone recommend a good IPTV app for Samsung TVs (Tizen OS) that support EPG / Guide? Have found a few that stream the Freeview channels nicely but haven't seen one that supports guide yet.
Cheers!
Had a similar issue at the son and daughter in-laws place without resolution.
They had a satellite dish (normal aerial no good at their location) and the dish was taken down for some roof work and has not been replaced.
They have good internet, so I figured surely the Samsung TV (with Tizen it appears) would have good app with which I could set up freeview using the reasonably well known streams available on other parts of geekzone.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=198716&page_no=46
I think I tried pretty much every 'app' in the Samsung app store - they all seemed to want money upfront or signup to a free week or have odd quirks that would stop them working.
I would have expected in these times that there should be a free built in IPTV app to be honest - It didnt make me want to buy a Samsung TV.
EDIT: If you do know the name of a free app in the Samsung app store that work ok I would be very interested.
I found one called Streamz that is free and works very well, it just doesn't seem to have EPG support.
I found another one that does have EPG support but it is not free called Quzu, but I can't figure out how to add the EPG. If I could figure it out I would pay for it, I think it is a one time fee of about 8 euros.
Is this one available in the Samsung store?
The how to links seem to be broken though - maybe not a good sign...
Setup on the web page looks promising.
I gave up at the kids house after mucking about for about an hour.
Yes, I installed it but the unique TV ID which is used to upload your channel list comes up as 'undefined' and there do not seem to be any active support channels for it.
I really wish I could figure out getting the EPG to work in Quzu as it seems like the most polished app overall.
I think you need to enter an address where the lists can be found - these would be lists that provide the streams and menu source.
So "M3U URL" you could use: http://i.mjh.nz/nz/kodi-tv.m3u8
and in "XML EPG" you could try: http://i.mjh.nz/nz/epg.xml
Did you try something like that?
Yes I did, but Quzu always responds with 'No EPG data found'. The EPG URL is even referenced in the header of the m3u8 URL so it should even find it without specifying the EPG URL separately - but it doesn't. Unfortunately all of these IPTV apps seem to feel a bit shady in that there is never any way to contact them and their websites are all half broken. Quite frustrating!
Glad it wasnt just me that didnt get those apps working - But frustrating to any Samsung/Tizen TV owners.
I see that the Sony TV's now have Android TV as an OS - Not helpful for you - but would be much easier to get apps (like this) set up.
You might be better to get something like the Chromecast with google TV or the Mi stick (~$70) and install some android apps.
i.e. ditch the 'smart' TV bit and let something else do that bit for you.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DVAMIX26919/Xiaomi-TV-Stick-Media-Player-Portable-Streaming-10
I have a chromecast with google TV and set up Kodi to be my media player - so it can stream content from one of my PC's.
I also set up kodi with the IPTV streams and they work very well under that - For what it's worth....
