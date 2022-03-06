Had a similar issue at the son and daughter in-laws place without resolution.

They had a satellite dish (normal aerial no good at their location) and the dish was taken down for some roof work and has not been replaced.

They have good internet, so I figured surely the Samsung TV (with Tizen it appears) would have good app with which I could set up freeview using the reasonably well known streams available on other parts of geekzone.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=151&topicid=198716&page_no=46

I think I tried pretty much every 'app' in the Samsung app store - they all seemed to want money upfront or signup to a free week or have odd quirks that would stop them working.

I would have expected in these times that there should be a free built in IPTV app to be honest - It didnt make me want to buy a Samsung TV.

EDIT: If you do know the name of a free app in the Samsung app store that work ok I would be very interested.