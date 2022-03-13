https://amp.theguardian.com/media/2022/apr/20/why-is-netflix-losing-so-many-subscribers-and-what-can-it-do-about-it

One of options discussed is a soft price drop, I.e with adds.

Also says Netflix may need to change their product, programming, maybe News or Sports. Says currently doing games but I’m not aware of it for NZ.

Discuss’s reasons for drop of 200,000 subscribers this quarter. 700,000 were lost when pulled out of Russia, otherwise would have been a gain, but less then 2.5 million predicted gain.

They expect to lose over two million subscribers next quarter, share price dropped over 35% on news.

They also estimate about 100 million households accessing it through password sharing so are experimenting with stricter controls. Not sure what the stricter controls are.

I don’t currently subscribe because to me most new content is their own and it’s average quality in my opinion, there’s the odd gem like Queens Gambit. Also they are charging a big increase for 4K, but most third party movies are not 4K.

I also think, they’ve got to realise have competition now so can’t just keep hiking prices, unless there is extra value seen as being added to justify.

Be interesting to see what they come up with.