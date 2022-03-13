Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Netflix may do Ads option in future, Disney in 2023 international.
rugrat

2719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#295214 13-Mar-2022 17:40
Don’t know if speculation or definite for Netflix, but guessing a lot of people are not paying their new prices.

 

Disney from article looks definite from late 2022 USA, and 2023 outside USA.

 

Looks like ad free at higher price will remain available as well.

 

My objection to Netflix is they charge around 25% for HDR etc, yet most 3rd party movies are not 4K.

 

A lot of 3rd party movies on Amazon Prime are HDR now at no extra cost, example Bumblebee which was only HD on Netflix. Also Pitch Perfect movies HDR as well.

 

https://screenrant.com/netflix-ad-supported-plan-future-details/

vexxxboy
3821 posts

Uber Geek


  #2885632 13-Mar-2022 18:02
it's the reason i wont get Spark sport anymore, i get an add that i have to watch before i can see any highlights, it is only 30 seconds but i didnt ask to watch them and i didnt pay $25 to have to sit through them.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

huckster
533 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2885641 13-Mar-2022 18:53
vexxxboy:

 

it's the reason i wont get Spark sport anymore, i get an add that i have to watch before i can see any highlights, it is only 30 seconds but i didnt ask to watch them and i didnt pay $25 to have to sit through them.

 

 

I do most of my Spark Sport watching on the 'puter. Easy to skip there. Can't comment on apps.

GSManiac
412 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2887508 17-Mar-2022 09:54
Netflix are now trialing an added fee in order to share your Netflix account outside of your household Looks to be around $2.99USD extra per month.



ronw
1197 posts

Uber Geek


  #2887518 17-Mar-2022 10:23
I would not worry new CEO at Spark bet they decide to dump Sport and Sky get it back again. Every other venture Spark started (Morepork, TV etc) have gradually been dumped. Now they are busy switching off Landline Telephone forcing people to switch to an inferior Internet based system.

 

vexxxboy:

 

it's the reason i wont get Spark sport anymore, i get an add that i have to watch before i can see any highlights, it is only 30 seconds but i didnt ask to watch them and i didnt pay $25 to have to sit through them.

 

 

 




insane
2987 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2887521 17-Mar-2022 10:31
Perhaps I'm too cynical, but I can see them introducing this in NZ when they introduce their next price hike. i.e Option to remain on current price with ads, or pay even more to remain ad free.

 

 

mudguard
1404 posts

Uber Geek


  #2887562 17-Mar-2022 12:16
I have been paying for Netflix at the ful 4K plan or whatever it's called for years. The thought of ads makes me cringe. I have YouTube premium so never noticed how painful ads are on there. I'd get rid of Netflix in a heartbeat if it had ads.

ronw
1197 posts

Uber Geek


  #2887564 17-Mar-2022 12:21
Netflix announced a price rise this week
Like you I would depart at the first sign of ads.




sen8or
1285 posts

Uber Geek


  #2887569 17-Mar-2022 12:57
If they bought it in as a replacement for the single stream option (but maybe with HD) and DD sound, then I wouldn't have an issue. I can't imagine too many households on the bare bones option anyway. I do see the top level as being a bit high for atmos/4k when most of that is limited to their own stuff which can be hit and miss quality wise.

ARIKIP
163 posts

Master Geek


  #2887609 17-Mar-2022 15:18
ronw:

 

Now they are busy switching off Landline Telephone forcing people to switch to an inferior Internet based system.

 

 

 

 

I think the ol Neax Exchanges have hung on as long as they can. they were past their use by date many years ago. Its amazing they have been supported up until today.

rugrat

2719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2904617 21-Apr-2022 05:31
https://amp.theguardian.com/media/2022/apr/20/why-is-netflix-losing-so-many-subscribers-and-what-can-it-do-about-it

 

One of options discussed is a soft price drop, I.e with adds.

 

Also says Netflix may need to change their product, programming, maybe News or Sports. Says currently doing games but I’m not aware of it for NZ.

 

Discuss’s reasons for drop of 200,000 subscribers this quarter. 700,000 were lost when pulled out of Russia, otherwise would have been a gain, but less then 2.5 million predicted gain.

 

They expect to lose over two million subscribers next quarter, share price dropped over 35% on news.

 

They also estimate about 100 million households accessing it through password sharing so are experimenting with stricter  controls. Not sure what the stricter controls are.

 

I don’t currently subscribe because to me most new content is their own and it’s average quality in my opinion, there’s the odd gem like Queens Gambit. Also they are charging a big increase for 4K, but most third party movies are not 4K.

 

I also think, they’ve got to realise have competition now so can’t just keep hiking prices, unless there is extra value seen as being added to justify.

 

Be interesting to see what they come up with. 

Eva888
1057 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2904646 21-Apr-2022 08:30
For myself adverts would be the push needed to try other streaming options. Most people can’t be bothered going through the cancelling process unless pushed.

Oblivian
6583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2904651 21-Apr-2022 08:49
Last month 'we have no plans to do that' when questioned about D+
This month shareholders suddenly asking questions.. 'we have plans, maybe,'

It may be more muscling to please the stocks.

And I expect ad tier to be the entry level plan. While ours go up. Not that everyone will get them. It encourages more revenue while making revenue.

old3eyes
8830 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2904781 21-Apr-2022 11:17
Eva888: For myself adverts would be the push needed to try other streaming options. Most people can’t be bothered going through the cancelling process unless pushed.

 

The ad based service is not compulsory just another option   but I wonder if the current plans will be ad based and for "only" another $5 per month you can have ad free. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Groucho
439 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2904816 21-Apr-2022 12:08
rugrat:

 

https://amp.theguardian.com/media/2022/apr/20/why-is-netflix-losing-so-many-subscribers-and-what-can-it-do-about-it

 

One of options discussed is a soft price drop, I.e with adds.

 

Also says Netflix may need to change their product, programming, maybe News or Sports. Says currently doing games but I’m not aware of it for NZ.

 

Discuss’s reasons for drop of 200,000 subscribers this quarter. 700,000 were lost when pulled out of Russia, otherwise would have been a gain, but less then 2.5 million predicted gain.

 

 

Personally I would put a fair weighting on the last two years when most households around the world went into lockdown off and on.  With all the days and weeks free to binge watch they subscribed or resubscribed to fill in their time.  Now much of the world is back on its feet a percentage of those households are canceling as they're going back to their daily lives?

 

The sheer volume of other paid streaming platforms that have launched around the world recently is also staggering.  The audience is chopping and changing between them rather than having to subscribe to every service.  The global market share is like a loaf of bread, the loaf doesn't get bigger - the slices get thinner.

FineWine
2321 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2904853 21-Apr-2022 14:03
I am with Netflix (standard HD) via my Spark account for which I signed up for at the outset. If memory serves, that added an extra $10 to my monthly Spark bill.

 

Does anyone know if that $10 fee has increased along with the non Spark Netflix fees and if so what are Spark customers now paying for the Netflix add-on ??




