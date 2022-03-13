Don’t know if speculation or definite for Netflix, but guessing a lot of people are not paying their new prices.
Disney from article looks definite from late 2022 USA, and 2023 outside USA.
Looks like ad free at higher price will remain available as well.
My objection to Netflix is they charge around 25% for HDR etc, yet most 3rd party movies are not 4K.
A lot of 3rd party movies on Amazon Prime are HDR now at no extra cost, example Bumblebee which was only HD on Netflix. Also Pitch Perfect movies HDR as well.
