I'm not sure how they'd detect it, but I think it's a good idea.

The number of posts online I see of people wantonly sharing their login details with others is staggering.

I pay for my content and provide my wife and kids with the login details as we are part of a family plan and all live in the same property, but at the end of the day, if we had kids at Uni, I'd probably continue to share the details with them on the condition they don't share the login details - I'd monitor it regularly for new activity and block any devices that I didn't recognise. Much as I do now.

I understand some people share the cost, but isn't that the point of having separate accounts? So you all pay your fair share for the service?