Just curious if anyone else is seeing the same. If I go to https://qobuz.com it redirects to the UK site and immediately to a "not available in your country". As I already have an account I click the login link and it works fine.

The service is actually available in New Zealand so if I change the URL to https://www.qobuz.com/nz-en it shows local pricing and allows me to click to "Try for free".

But it doesn't matter. I filled the form with another email and when I click to register it says "not available in your country" (again).

I tried this at home (2degrees), mobile and a different Internet provider.

The mobile app works fine to login into my existing account.