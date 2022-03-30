Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOnline streaming servicesQobuz in New Zealand
#295459 30-Mar-2022 13:08
Just curious if anyone else is seeing the same. If I go to https://qobuz.com it redirects to the UK site and immediately to a "not available in your country". As I already have an account I click the login link and it works fine.

 

The service is actually available in New Zealand so if I change the URL to https://www.qobuz.com/nz-en it shows local pricing and allows me to click to "Try for free".

 

But it doesn't matter. I filled the form with another email and when I click to register it says "not available in your country" (again).

 

I tried this at home (2degrees), mobile and a different Internet provider.

 

The mobile app works fine to login into my existing account.




  #2894405 30-Mar-2022 21:05
Don't have an account, but also getting redirected to the UK site and the "not available in your country" message. 2degrees fibre.




  #2894407 30-Mar-2022 21:10
Ditto, don't have an account, but it redirected me to the UK site, this is on Inspire Fibre, and also tried it from my phone on 2degrees (data) and it did the same - Not available in your Country.

 

 

  #2894418 30-Mar-2022 22:02
2-degrees fibre

 

Seems to work fine for me (can browse the site), I don't have an account however to test more than that.

 

Tried again, and get the error if you don't browse to the nz site first.




  #2894424 30-Mar-2022 22:10
Seeing the same issue, Spark fibre.

  #2894433 30-Mar-2022 23:44
Pays to check GZ as otherwise I would not have heard this one before!!




