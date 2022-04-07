I watch live streamed freeview and some ausi channels using Apsattv's feed: http://www.apsattv.com/kiwitv2.m3u

This week I changed to Matt's feed so I can see the new Freeview changes: http://i.mjh.nz/nzau/kodi-tv.m3u8

In both cases I get the EPG from: http://i.mjh.nz/nzau/epg.xml

But now the EPG for the NZ channels stops tommorrow (Friday). I am not sure if I configured incorrectly or if the master EPG provider has a glitch. Anyone using this EPG feed able to confirm that they can see from Saturday onwards?

Thanks