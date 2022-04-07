Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online streaming services
Live streamed Freeview EPG - mine stops Friday?
bobnz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295570 7-Apr-2022 10:14
I watch live streamed freeview and some ausi channels using Apsattv's feed: http://www.apsattv.com/kiwitv2.m3u

 

This week I changed to Matt's feed so I can see the new Freeview changes: http://i.mjh.nz/nzau/kodi-tv.m3u8

 

In both cases I get the EPG from:  http://i.mjh.nz/nzau/epg.xml

 

But now the EPG for the NZ channels stops tommorrow (Friday).  I am not sure if I configured incorrectly or if the master EPG provider has a glitch.  Anyone using this EPG feed able to confirm that they can see from Saturday onwards?

 

Thanks

 1 | 2
Behodar
8315 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2897967 7-Apr-2022 10:24
A quick search through the XML shows dates up to the 15th. I don't use Freeview any more so can't comment on what various software will do with it though.

 

Edit: It appears from the comments below that other channels run out sooner.

robjg63
3484 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897982 7-Apr-2022 10:54
What are you watching the streams on - Does the app you are using need to do a forced update of the EPG?

 

From memory the EPGs from Matt's site are always a weeks worth and are updated at least daily. If you are running out of EPG it sounds like it hasnt reloaded.




mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2897985 7-Apr-2022 11:05
Do you need to update your app/channels (not epg) to reflect the new channels?




bobnz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2897986 7-Apr-2022 11:06
I'm using NextPVR on a win 10 PC and use Kodi on the clients.  The Ausi channels still give the full 7 days but not the NZ channels.  Have done a forced update and reloaded using different streams.  Next step is a fresh setup but thought it may be a Freeview glitch.

openmedia
2776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2898112 7-Apr-2022 13:55
When you unpack the file it looks like most of the mainstream NZ channels have no data beyond Saturday.




bobnz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2898154 7-Apr-2022 15:57
Thanks for confirming that.  I'm happy thats its not my setup.  Hopefully it will start up again sometime.

 

 

robjg63
3484 posts

Uber Geek


  #2898182 7-Apr-2022 16:43
Rather than just hoping, why not ping matt on his reddit support threads?

I use an Android iptv app (not regularly) and just checked. Seems the epg runs out around Sunday for me.




bobnz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2898215 7-Apr-2022 18:08
Good to find out about those threads - I have left a note for Matt.

robjg63
3484 posts

Uber Geek


  #2898275 7-Apr-2022 18:29
Great job. And thanks!




RedactedRetracted
77 posts

Master Geek


  #2898276 7-Apr-2022 18:33
Sorry! It's my bad, Matt uses my XML for his (yes, he does have permission, so don't worry), and my server has been having a bit of a meltdown over the last few days and my monitoring alerts weren't getting through. Running it again right now, and it should mean you have channels once Matt's one picks up the changes.

 

Edit: It's all back online now, so just a matter of waiting for Matt's to catch up (which should be at around 2am according to his posts).

Behodar
8315 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2898279 7-Apr-2022 18:37
Apsattv
1998 posts

Uber Geek


  #2898313 7-Apr-2022 19:28
RE: my playlist

 

I've been busy with moving house. I hope some time later tonight to start rebuilding and updating my list. I'll update my thread once its sorted

 

 

 

 

bobnz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2898325 7-Apr-2022 20:10
Thanks guys!

 

A lot of us out there appreciate the time and effort that you put in to allow us to pursue our couch potatoe lifestyles!

robjg63
3484 posts

Uber Geek


  #2898432 8-Apr-2022 08:21
RedactedRetracted:

 

Sorry! It's my bad, Matt uses my XML for his (yes, he does have permission, so don't worry), and my server has been having a bit of a meltdown over the last few days and my monitoring alerts weren't getting through. Running it again right now, and it should mean you have channels once Matt's one picks up the changes.

 

Edit: It's all back online now, so just a matter of waiting for Matt's to catch up (which should be at around 2am according to his posts).

 

 

Thanks for this. I saw Matt gets the content from somewhere else. Didnt know the originator of that was on geekzone. So a big thanks to you!

 

 




RedactedRetracted
77 posts

Master Geek


  #2898460 8-Apr-2022 09:33
Looks like there's still missing data for Freeview. Seems like it's an issue with my upstream data source, as the Freeview app and the EPG on smart TVs is also missing data beyond Friday. Unfortunately it's just a matter of waiting and hoping they will get that data back in there ASAP.

 1 | 2
